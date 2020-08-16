The Pierre School Board raised the pay of district employees, including teachers, custodians and Superintendent Kelly Glodt, 4% for the new year during a special meeting Sunday evening. The votes came just four days before the school doors open for the 2020-2021 school year.
The vote was 5-0 on the proposed raises on each of four votes for different sets of employees: certified teachers; classified employees including custodians, office secretaries, nurses and food service workers; administrators, including school principals and Darla Mayer as business administrator; and Superintendent Glodt.
The proposed increases came out of negotiations and Glodt told the board before the vote that the teachers’ bargaining unit already had approved of the raises.
The proposed increases already had been discussed this summer by board members, including President Dan Cronin, and Joan Adams, Randy Hartmann, Dennis James and Cari Leidholt.
A year ago, the pay increases were 5% across the board.
Glodt's raise will amount to nearly $6,000 to $152,840, from $146,961 this past year, Business Administrator Darla Mayer told the Capital Journal.
For some employees who work on 12-month contracts, their new pay begins July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year. That group includes Glodt and Mayer and certain other administration employees, as well as classified employees such as custodians, who work on 12-month contracts.
For teachers and most school principals, their new contracts begin Aug. 1.
There are about 185 certified teachers working in the district, including speech therapists and special education teachers. There are about 200 classified employees, including custodians, food service workers, office secretaries and nurses.
The average teacher’s salary this past school year was $48,814, and the 4% increase for all will make it slightly over $50,000, Mayer said.
The overall average of teachers’ salaries won’t go up the exact 4% that each teacher's salary will increase, because the 16 or 17 new teachers mostly will replace higher-salaried veteran teachers, Mayer said.
Mayer estimates the overall increase in teachers' salaries will average about 3.5%, to around $50,000.
Meanwhile, the average starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience will increase 3.5% to $42,899 under the new contract agreements, Mayer said.
Glodt said 16 new teachers have been hired for the new year, replacing teachers who left, which is pretty normal turnover.
“A year ago, we had 29 (new hires),” he said. That was an unusually high turnover led by a cohort of longtime teachers who retired, he said.
He still has one position to fill, a physical education teacher for George Morse Middle School, Glodt said.
Glodt said he didn’t see any effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on teacher turnover this summer. Rather, it was more the normal changes, as, for example, his daughter who is leaving her position as a teacher in the Pierre district to move to Watertown, South Dakota, where she has been hired as an administrator, Glodt said.
One new pandemic-connected wrinkle in district pay policy, though, is the 11 teachers who were given a 2.25% increase for their “extra duty” as online facilitators for elementary and middle school students who are opting for off-campus, on-line teaching and learning.
Such on-line education was begun on the fly this spring as about every teacher in the system was involved in maintaining contact online with students who no longer could be all in their places with bright shining faces because of the pandemic closing down the buildings, much less the classrooms.
Over the summer, the district organized things a little more that way. Two teachers at each of the three elementary schools and five teachers at the middle school were hired to work extra hours — outside of their regular teaching duties at school — to monitor the online work of students who choose to not attend school in school. It's not unlike paying teachers extra to coach sports or lead other extra-curricular activities.
According to Glodt's latest estimates, perhaps 210 students will opt to stay home and go to school online this school year.
For that online extra duty, the 11 teachers each will be paid $6,975, above their regular teacher’s salary.
Glodt said he will be meeting with all employees on Monday to explain the new pay increases.
He and Mayer say they expect about 2,780 students to be enrolled this fall, about the same as a year ago. The state’s official fall enrollment date is Sept. 4 and there often are a lot of changes in the first days of the year, Mayer said.
That enrollment estimate includes “7 to 8%” of the district’s students who have indicated, usually through their parents, that they plan to opt out of the classroom experience and stay home and get schooled online because of pandemic concerns, Glodt said.
Earlier this summer, surveys indicated as much as 13% of the student body would be absent with leave, choosing the online education option, he said.
The new math says 7.5% of the total 2,780 students would amount to about 209 students going it online. But that likely will be a fluid figure, especially because of the Pierre district's optional opt-out approach.
Glodt said Pierre appears to be unique among the state’s public schools in offering parents and students the option of either in-class or on-line education, with no penalty, while also including the flexibility to opt to opt in or out again after an initial choice.
If parents and students decide that the online option isn’t working, or that the in-class option isn’t for them, they can make a change, he said.
While the district isn’t going to have people “flip-flopping,” back and forth, he said Pierre won’t - as many school districts will - require families to decide for the whole year, or even a whole nine-week quarter, on either option, Glodt said.
The board’s special meeting — so special Glodt couldn’t remember the last board meeting on a Sunday — lasted only about 12 minutes.
But board members said they wanted to get the pay increases made official so employees would know this week before classes start. Pierre is one of the earliest-starting schools in the state, Glodt said.
The total budget item for the new, increased teachers’ salaries will total about $9.3 million for the new year, based on the estimated average salary; that compares with about $9 million for last year.
Glodt thanked and praised the board and Mayer and other staff workers for what he called their good work on reaching agreements with employees to increase their pay 4%.
The board had postponed action on the increases since March when they learned the legislature had approved a 2% increase in state funding to K-12 schools.
Glodt told the board members the proposed increases which the district had been considering this summer had an impact on attracting new teachers. He said it was the the first year he’s seen when during meetings with new hires about why they applied to Pierre schools “two or three of them said ‘Your salary was one part of it.’”
