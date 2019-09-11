Pierre School Board receives additional prize for earning Board of the Year award

School Board of the Year and a $1,000 check: from left are Pierre School Board member Dennis James, executive director ASBSD Wade Pogany, and board members Cari Leidholt, Joan Adam and Dan Cronin. Not Pictured: Randy Hartmann and Superintendent Kelly Glodt.

At their Sept. 9 meeting, the Pierre School Board received an additional honor that came with it earning the 2019 School Board Award of Excellence from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD).

Pierre School Board members received the $1,000 cash award, provided by BankWest, for earning the recognition of excellence. Wade Pogany, executive director ASBSD, presented the check to the board.

The School Board Award of Excellence honors a South Dakota public school board that consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership to enhance the achievement of all students. A board must demonstrate governance leadership in promoting excellence in public education.

“This is a terrific school board,” Pogany said of the five-member Pierre School Board. “Thanks for all the things you do for the kids in Pierre.”

The Pierre School Board sets and maintains goals that benefit students, staff and community. These goals have resulted in many great accomplishments. Among those is an unwavering support and dedication to increasing achievement levels and rate of success of those students most in need, the recent construction and opening of the first new school building in the district in more than 50 years and a continued dedication and commitment to providing the best technology possible to students and staff.

Pierre school board members previously received a recognition plaque at the 2019 ASBSD-SASD (School Administrators of South Dakota) Convention at the Sioux Falls Convention in August.

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve. Our vision is leadership to achieve excellence for South Dakota public education through a mission of partnering, advocating and leading.

Tags

Load comments