The Pierre School District’s Board of Education voted swiftly to support two amendments to the Constitution and By-Laws of the South Dakota High School Activities Association in a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Amendment 1 adds detail to Article IX, Section 1 of the SDHSAA Constitution – a section that prohibits recruitment of high school students from other schools. According to a written explanation by the SDHSAA, “The current language lacks definition or examples of the terms ‘other inducements’ and ‘other undue influence,’” so the amendment provides “definitions and examples.”

