The Pierre School District’s Board of Education voted swiftly to support two amendments to the Constitution and By-Laws of the South Dakota High School Activities Association in a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Amendment 1 adds detail to Article IX, Section 1 of the SDHSAA Constitution – a section that prohibits recruitment of high school students from other schools. According to a written explanation by the SDHSAA, “The current language lacks definition or examples of the terms ‘other inducements’ and ‘other undue influence,’” so the amendment provides “definitions and examples.”
It mentions “jobs or housing for parents, residential relocation offers, promotional efforts in excess of efforts for all other students” and other examples.
Amendment 2 strives to add more clarity to Chapter 2, Part 1, Section 9 of the SDHSAA By-Laws. That section outlines consequences for students and coaches ejected from games.
SDHSAA amendments require a 60% favorable vote from members across the state to pass, and Wednesday was the last day of voting.
Board members also cast their votes for Randy Hartmann, vice president of the Pierre School District’s Board of Education, and Jeff Sheehan, principal of Hamlin High School, to serve in SDHSAA positions. Hartmann is running unopposed for the “large school board of education member” position, and Sheehan is running along with two other candidates to be the District III representative.
The votes moved swiftly, with the support of all board members present.
Regarding the amendments, Board President Dan Cronin said the board followed recommendations of Brian Moser, athletic director of T.F. Riggs High School, and Kelly Hansen, principal of T.F. Riggs High School, in casting affirmative votes.
“We support the high school principal and the athletic director’s recommendation,” Cronin said after the meeting.
