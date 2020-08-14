The Pierre School District Board will meet, atypically, on Sunday night to vote on salary increases for teachers, administrators and other employees.
“It is rare to have a special meeting on Sunday, but it will be very brief,” Glodt told the Capital Journal via email on Friday.
He said school leaders were busy Friday meeting with new teachers and will meet with all employees on Monday. So they wanted to have the board make the final decision on pay increases for this year so employees could learn about them on Monday.
“We have reached a tentative agreement with the teachers regarding salary increases and a number of other items. We handled some of this process in March and delayed completing the process due to the unknown of the 2% increase for K-12.”
Glodt was referring to the legislature’s vote in March to increase state funding to K-12 schools by 2%, which was a session-long process after Gov. Kristi Noem’s initial budget proposal included no increase for school funding.
He said he could not release information about the proposed increases in Pierre until the board finalizes them.
A year ago, district employees received a 5% increase in pay.
The agenda for Sunday includes separate considerations and votes for pay increases for certified employees, classified staff, administrators and for Glodt’s contract.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16 in the board room in the district office, 211 S. Poplar Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.