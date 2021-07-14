Five new teachers and a full-time nurse were part of the Pierre School District’s approved $33.5 million budget for the next fiscal year. The board’s Monday approval puts one new teacher in each of the district’s five schools and allows for a full-time nurse in each building.
Previously, in April, the school board approved a 4 percent raise for teachers, administrators and other “certified” staff as well as a 5 percent raise for “classified” staff including food workers and custodians for the coming academic year. District business manager Darla Mayer said the district was able to give teachers a raise in part through a 2.4 percent increase in the state aid to education formula.
“Overall efficient management of our resources just over time has allowed us to generally, each year, provide a greater increase to our employees than we’re receiving from the state in state aid to education,” Mayer told the Capital Journal. “So that’s been something that, historically, we’ve been able to do at the Pierre School District.”
This year’s pay raise follows a 4 percent raise for certified and classified staff that came just days before school doors were due to open last August for the 2020-21 academic year.
Mayer said the district’s budget fell 1.9 percent overall primarily because the district finished paying off a 20-year debt on additions to T.F. Riggs High School and Georgia Morse Middle School.
Through three-year COVID-related federal funding, the district was also able to add one new teacher at each of its school buildings to address learning loss related to the pandemic.
“These five additional teaching positions... three for the elementary level, one for the middle school, one for the high school, will all be utilized to provide remedial instruction to help students catch up that may have fallen behind as a result of the COVID pandemic,” Mayer said.
Superintendent Kelly Glodt said the district is also maintaining 1.5 full-time nurse positions, bringing the district’s total to five, or one for each school.
“Mainly due to the unknowns of what the upcoming school year will (bring),” Glodt said. “That was a very good decision by the school board to add those nurses before last year started so that each school had their own school nurse during the pandemic.”
Regarding learning loss from the pandemic, Glodt said the district didn’t experience “a great deal” but said the district has identified students who did and acted accordingly, expanding summer school options for 2021. Glodt added that principals were impressed by the progress their students made judging from 2020-21 year-end assessments.
“We’re not a rich school district by any means,” Glodt said. “A lot of people don’t realize... When you start thinking about it, it makes sense because most communities our size maybe have a little more retail and taxable property, but drive around Pierre and see how many state (buildings), the Capitol. All of the buildings that are state buildings are tax-exempt. So we’re at a little bit of a disadvantage when it comes to that. But that’s the way it is and we’ve learned to live within our means.”
After last year’s turbulence surrounding COVID, Glodt said the district’s back-to-school plan is to move forward “as normal (as possible), just like a typical year.”
“But we learned some things with some of the mitigation efforts that we’ve done and we’re always going to be monitoring what happens with the cases and whether or not we need to adapt or change that plan like we did last year. A number of times, we had to change the plan,” Glodt said. “I think it worked out well that we were able to have kids in front of teachers pretty much all year long.”
