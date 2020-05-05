One more result of ticking clocks is eventually reaching retirement.
Pierre School District is no different, although this year a tradition of sharing tea among colleagues will be not as much of a gathering as in past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Each year, we have a retirement tea to recognize individuals who have served our school district for and have reached retirement,” PSD Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt said. “We always have a large crowd as colleagues, family, and friends come to share in the recognition. Stories are told and, often, tears are shed. This is our smallest group I can recall, but two outstanding educators that made huge positive impacts on the kids that were fortunate enough to have them as teachers.”
The tea date was scheduled for Wednesday, May 6.
The two educators retiring are Lynn Guthrie, a fifth-grade teacher for 36 years from Buchanan Elementary School, and Dan Snyder, a physical education teacher at T.F. Riggs High School with 30 years of service in the PSD.
Both Guthrie and Snyder attended and graduated Riggs in the 1970s: Guthrie in 1979 and Snyder in 1974.
After Riggs, Guthrie attended and graduated from Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and special education. She began working for the PSD at McKinley Elementary School in 1984, according to her bio from Glodt.
“I have been blessed to be part of this school district for all my life,” Guthrie stated via release. “It has been a wonderful experience. I am so very thankful I was given the opportunity to help kids learn and grow throughout my career.”
Snyder attended and graduated from University of South Dakota in Vermillion, also with a Bachelor of Science degree, but this one is in physical education and health.
Snyder began his career at the Pierre Indian Learning Center, according to his biography. In 1990, he began working for the PSD and has been teaching PE, health and Lakota studies, as well as coaching “many different sports” in his time with the district.
“I’m not able to put into words how much I will miss being a part of your team and being around all of our students,” Snyder said in the release.
Snyder interacted with his students with wisdom and kindness, along with a bit of serious in both locations he often worked: Both the Riggs’ Gymnasium and at the YMCA.
His goal looking forward was always the kids, he said. He also wanted recognition for the way the city of Pierre, the YMCA and the community came together to allow kids access for classes.
The access was great, but for Snyder, this also meant he could teach the kids life lessons about exercising. Much of this they didn’t need a classroom for or a group to do with classes such as yoga and cycling.
The students appreciated having access to the Y. Some, it seemed, just enjoyed the ability to expend energy.
All had smiles.
Because there is no tea date, Glodt said he will take care of the little things himself. However, he encouraged any who wish to see either educator to say "hi."
Socially distanced for now, but a greeting will be appreciated, as reported in previous Capital Journal articles. They will be missed.
“I will deliver a few small tokens of our appreciation they typically receive at the event,” Glodt said. “I would encourage everyone to congratulate them on their retirement when you happen to see them next.”
