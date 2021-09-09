The Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said they are always looking for more substitute teachers, and this year is no different.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a year that we’ve said, ‘We have too many subs,’” Glodt said. “It doesn’t happen. We have great substitutes, and they’re a critical part of our school district, and some of our most reliable and best subs that we have are teachers that retire that still want to work some on a part-time basis. We will never have enough, but COVID has made it a little more challenging and just the whole workforce challenges that everybody (is) facing. We’d love to have more and they’re certainly a critical part of keeping our district running the way it needs to run.”
The school board voted to increase substitute pay last month. The basic rate of pay for a short-term substitute is $110 per day. That goes up to $140 per day after day six and $165 per day after day 20.
As far as qualifications to become a substitute, a high school diploma is a cornerstone.
“Basically a high school graduate and meeting our background check and other requirements just for employment,” District Business Manager Darla Mayer said. “But as far as education experience, of course, we very much appreciate those who have degrees in education or former teachers, but the basic requirement is a high school diploma.”
Glodt said the district often uses college students on break as substitutes.
“When they’re off at the Christmas break or if they get done earlier and they can help us out at the end of the year, but during their breaks from college we have a number of college students, most of them kids that are planning to be teachers when they’re done with their college experience, they help us out considerably, too,” Glodt said. “But that’s very seasonal, that’s when their time allows.”
Buchanan Elementary Principal Ryan Noyes echoed Glodt’s sentiment and encouraged anyone looking to work with kids to apply for a substitute position. Buchanan recently had a number of staff test positive for COVID-19 in a short period of time.
“If there’s anybody out there that is looking to work with kids, loves kids and wants to spend their day working in schools, we would sure love to get as many subs as we can on the list,” Noyes told the Capital Journal. “With cold and flu season right around the corner, we have teachers that are out periodically, and it’s just nice to have a bunch of substitutes willing to step in and help out.”
Noyes said his own school, being the smallest in the district, is not immune to the demand for substitute teachers on a daily basis.
“I think most buildings in the district could have two or three subs every day in their building, whether it be doctor’s appointments or out sick or sick child or whatever the case may be, so yeah, I mean, it’s pretty frequent,” Noyes said. “Just your run-of-the-mill stuff that everybody is out for, whether it be a doctor’s appointment or a funeral, life happens. And so we have staff that have to be gone every now and again and when they are, it’s nice to have good people able to step in and do a good job for us.”
Stanley County School District Superintendent Dan Baldwin said he knows of some substitutes that go back and forth between the Stanley County and Pierre districts. In Stanley County, substitutes are also required to have a high school diploma and pass a background check, but substitutes with a college degree who pass a background check are eligible for a higher pay grade.
Baldwin said substitutes are an everyday need in Stanley County as well as Pierre.
“We’re pretty much in the same boat,” Baldwin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.