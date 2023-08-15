Pierre School District Board of Education member Dennis James, left, Superintendent Kelly Glodt, and Board of Education President Randy Hartmann listen to a presentation during Monday's board meeting. Glodt announced on Monday that the district had received a grant to assist with attendance and other family support.
The Pierre School District has garnered a grant of about $900,000 from the South Dakota Department of Education over a three-year period to fund a family support coordinator at each of the district’s five buildings, Superintendent Kelly Glodt announced Monday evening.
“The grant is intended to focus on attendance, so it will allow us to have an individual in every building to help us work with the students and/or the parents on making sure the children are at school,” Glodt said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Those positions will evolve as we get into the process a little further.”
Glodt has talked about the need to improve attendance several times in recent months, and he raised the issue again on Monday before announcing the grant and the new positions. Monday’s school board meeting came just days before the first day of classes, slated for Thursday.
“Our attendance … did bounce back pretty good after COVID, but it did not bounce back to where it was before COVID,” he said.
Glodt noted that attendance “is a challenge all over the country right now,” and he stressed the importance of parental involvement.
Later in Monday’s meeting, Business Manager Darla Mayer read parts of the job description for the new family support coordinators to the board — the first reading of the description, she said, for the classified handbook. Mayer said the family support coordinators would “work with school administrators, students, parents” and others “with a focus on keeping students in school, improving student and school attendance rates and educating staff and families.” She also mentioned tutoring as within the job description.
Mayer said the district is moving forward with the hiring process, noting that a coming agenda item for the school board will be to approve a salary.
Glodt also announced at Monday’s meeting that all of the certified positions for the school district are now filled, but he added that the district had to be “a little creative” with staffing. That included assigning someone who’d been actively substituting at the T.F. Riggs High School to teach middle school health for the first semester.
Glodt reiterated that construction will continue at Buchanan Elementary School after the first day of school.
“The biggest challenge that we had (involved) air-conditioning components that didn’t come in,” he said. “We’re still waiting on them. We’re going to go probably a week, and hopefully not much more than a week, without air conditioning in the new part of the building. The old part that didn’t have construction will have air conditioning.”
Glodt said the new principal, Jennifer Nedrebo, has been in close communication with families about the work.
“It’s going to be absolutely tremendous when it’s all done,” he added. “We wish it was already done, but we knew it wasn’t going to be done."
He said the district’s priority is to make sure “our kids aren’t going to miss out on educational opportunities.”
The board also heard from Gary Grittner, co-chair of vision screening for the Pierre Fort Pierre Lions Club.
Grittner — who was at the meeting with Gayle Merscheim, also co-chair — described records the Lions club had kept of vision screening, over the course of three years, of a sampling of students at Jefferson and Kennedy elementary schools.
“We had 62 children we could follow all three years, one grade after another,” he said.
The pass rate of the screening tests, he and Merscheim reported, was 59.7 percent for children with or without glasses. That result suggested a formidable amount of students who struggled with vision.
Grittner suggested following up closely with families, doing additional screening, and seeking out grants or programs to help students with eye exams and corrective lenses.
Glodt announced, too, that board member Dan Cronin was named the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s Outstanding School Board Member of the Year. In June Cronin was re-elected for a third term as board member.
“As much I appreciate that type of recognition — and I know this will sound like a cliché — it’s not about one person,” Cronin said during the meeting. “I could go down a list of how much I appreciate what staff and what the administrative team does.”
