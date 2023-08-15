Pierre School Board meeting 8.14.23
Pierre School District Board of Education member Dennis James, left, Superintendent Kelly Glodt, and Board of Education President Randy Hartmann listen to a presentation during Monday's board meeting. Glodt announced on Monday that the district had received a grant to assist with attendance and other family support.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

The Pierre School District has garnered a grant of about $900,000 from the South Dakota Department of Education over a three-year period to fund a family support coordinator at each of the district’s five buildings, Superintendent Kelly Glodt announced Monday evening.

“The grant is intended to focus on attendance, so it will allow us to have an individual in every building to help us work with the students and/or the parents on making sure the children are at school,” Glodt said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Those positions will evolve as we get into the process a little further.”

Gary Grittner
Gary Grittner, with the Pierre Fort Pierre Lions Club, presents suggestions at Monday's Pierre School District Board of Education meeting to help students struggling with vision.
Dan Cronin 8.14.23
Dan Cronin, member of the Pierre School District Board of Education, was named the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s Outstanding School Board Member of the Year, Superintendent Kelly Glodt announced Monday.

