Pierre School District's Superintendent Kelly Glodt sent parents a letter on Monday evening about plans to collaborate with Avera Health to host a Coronavirus vaccine clinic for students at no charge.

The letter stated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration anticipates approving Pfizer's vaccine for children 12-15. On Monday, the FDA announced it approved Pfizer's vaccine for children 12-15.

The FDA previously approved vaccinations for those 16 and older. The district plans to host a clinic for those 12-18 years old, and anyone 17 and younger would need parental or guardian consent.

Glodt's letter noted that while children are not high-risk for severe COVID-19 illness, the vaccine would make transmission, absences, and time away from sports, work and other activities less likely.

The letter said more details would come after FDA approval.

