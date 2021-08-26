The Pierre School District opened the doors to its five schools on Aug. 19 for the new school year, but district staff positions, especially in non-certified occupations, are still open to potential jobseekers.
“It has been, I would say, more difficult than in recent years to get all of our positions filled,” Business Manager Darla Mayer told the Capital Journal. “I think that’s something that all the employers in our community are seeing right now, and we’re all kind of competing for a small number of available employees right now.”
The district’s lone opening for certified staff is a special education teaching position at Buchanan Elementary, which posted on the district job website in May.
The district also began using a certain method of recruitment well before the practice became widespread in Pierre this year — signing bonuses.
“We have been offering for the last few years, actually, a hiring bonus of $150,” Mayer said. “We also offer a recruitment bonus to our staff who may recruit someone who we ultimately hire.... I think we’ve found that that’s one of the best ways for us to get employees is for them to be referred to us from our already awesome employees so they can best explain the jobs and the work environment and all the benefits of working for the Pierre School District. So that’s worked pretty well for us.”
District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said the district tries hard to fill all of its positions to put itself in the best possible position to educate its students.
“In a typical year, we have more turnover in classified staff than we do, obviously, our certified staff, but Darla’s right in that we’re in competition,” Glodt said. “There seems to be more competition, everybody’s looking for help. And we have those positions, obviously, for a reason — we feel that they’re necessary to provide the best education we can for kids, so we want to get them all filled. We can make do, but we’d like to do better than making do. We’re going to continue to try to fill those positions, but food service and custodial, there’s times in every year that we’ll have one or two open positions throughout the year. It puts more strain on the existing employees obviously, so we want to fill all of our positions, but we’ll keep working on that.”
Mayer said that the district had more openings for classified positions, i.e. food service or custodial, at the beginning of this year than in recent years.
“And we had more challenges filling our teaching positions than we have in other years, but again, that’s not unique to Pierre because a week before school, I think there was 175 teaching jobs open statewide, and that number was, what, 50 bigger probably than it had been the year before,” Glodt said. “There’s no question, we need to increase the pipeline of certified teachers and of classified employees, so yeah, that’s a challenge that I think is not unique to Pierre.”
Current open positions include spots for food service workers, an early childhood tutor at Jefferson Elementary, teacher aide at Kennedy Elementary and building technology assistant at Buchanan Elementary. But Mayer said the district is perpetually open to applications for substitute teachers.
“We’re always looking for substitute teachers,” Mayer said. “We have substitutes, but we’re always looking to grow our list so we have individuals to step in when our teachers need to be away for any reason.”
Classified staff saw a 5 percent pay raise going into 2021-22, something Glodt said in April was part of the district’s efforts to stay competitive in Pierre’s tight labor market.
“I think our school board has made some concerted efforts to try to get our salaries up so that we are competitive,” Glodt said.
Mayer said overtime resulting from open positions mostly touches custodial staff.
“We do have some situations, probably mostly when we have openings particularly for our custodial staff where we end up with other custodial staff needing to work overtime,” Mayer said. “As far as our food service or other classroom staff, sometimes what we’re looking to is finding substitutes to take those places so we do our best to find a temporary substitute to come in there. We do have some overtime that still results when we can’t find adequate subs for our food service program and that usually falls on the kitchen managers who end up doing extra work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.