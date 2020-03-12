The Pierre School District is following guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health and South Dakota Department of Education.
To ensure it is keeping the schools safe, and maintaining healthy environments for all students and staff, the district has suspended all activities until April 1.
This includes:
All student activity travel outside of the district
Athletic activities and fine arts performances/concerts in our buildings (athletic/fine arts practices will continue as normal)
Any non-school related use of Pierre School District facilities
Field trips
Community access to our buildings (volunteers, non-district personnel)
Parents will have restricted building access, with the exception of normal pick-up/drop-off routines
At this time, school remains in session for students and staff. While the Pierre School District already has many protocols in place due to the cold and flu season, cleaning and disinfecting efforts have been increased to ensure that healthy people remain that way. If your child is sick, keep them at home. If you have any concerns about your child’s health, contact your health care provider.
“While the decision to suspend all activities until April 1st has not been an easy one, we feel taking proactive measures and remaining hyper-vigilant, while following state and federal guidelines, is the best course of action at this time,” said Superintendent Kelly Glodt. “We all have a social responsibility to each other in situations such as these. as we are one community.”
