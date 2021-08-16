The Pierre School District held an in-service for its new teachers on Friday, welcoming 29 new members to a certified staff of 187 as the school year readies to kick-off on Thursday.
“Twenty-four of those 29 teachers are replacing teachers that resigned or retired and then five of them are the new interventionist positions that we hired,” Executive Assistant Teri Carter told the Capital Journal. “One at each school to address learning loss due to the pandemic.”
Carter said the number of resignations at the end of the 2020-21 academic year was slightly high for the district, something she attributes to the pandemic and its many effects.
“It was a little higher, but it seems like statewide, schools were seeing this due to COVID,” Carter said.
The new teachers come from near and far — five are South Dakota State University graduates, while Georgia Morse Middle special education teacher Jacob Cabalda is taking on his first teaching job in the United States after nine years teaching in the Philippines.
Becky Kitts, the new third through fifth grade math interventionist at Buchanan Elementary, is a graduate of T.F. Riggs High School and Dakota Wesleyan University. Interventionist positions were added to each of the district’s five schools to stave off any learning loss that may have occurred during the pandemic.
“It’s a three-year contract and my job will be to help kids in third through fifth (grade) who struggle with math, and I’m also here to support the teachers if they need anything related with math, if they need ideas or if they just need me in the classroom to help them, that’s what I will be doing this year,” Kitts said.
Though Kitts didn’t think she was going to return to the capital city as a teacher, she said her transition back into the community over the years has been a good one.
“It has been a dream of mine to be a teacher, and after college I definitely wanted to be back in Pierre,” Kitts said. “My husband loves to hunt and fish and this is a perfect place for us to raise our family and this is a perfect spot to do what he loves. And though I haven’t been in the public school, I actually have been in the Pierre School District for about 17 years, because I was at St. Joe’s (Catholic School) for 17 years.”
Of Buchanan, Kitts said she feels as though she has been on their staff for years already.
“It’s wonderful,” Kitts said. “It’s a home away from my home. It’s a small, sweet little school where everybody is willing to help each other out. They have welcomed me with open arms, there’s people coming in and out of my room all the time asking what I need and telling me how excited they are that I’m here with them and that they’re excited for my help and for any ideas that I can give them. It’s fantastic. (Principal Ryan) Noyes has been wonderful.”
Carter added that District Superintendent Kelly Glodt has been impressed by his discussions with the new certified staff.
“He has a practice that every year, every new certified staff, he meets with them for about an hour just so they can both get to know each other and he can introduce them to the school district and if they’re not from Pierre, to Pierre, and just kind of put a name with a face and such,” Carter said. “And he’s been really impressed with his meetings so far and is excited to see what these teachers will do for the Pierre School District.”
Carter noted that there is still one certified position open despite the influx of new teachers: Buchanan Elementary is still searching for a special education teacher.
“So that’s a little unusual, but we are attributing that, also, to COVID,” Carter said. “It’s been a struggle to find teachers this year.”
