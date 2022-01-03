On Monday, Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said changes to the district's coronavirus protocols are likely following of the CDC's Dec. 27 announcement that isolation of infected persons should last five days followed by five days of "strict" mask use. The district's current policy still follows the 10-day isolation period.
"Our whole goal will remain the same to keep going to school in-person all year without having to interrupt that," Glodt told the Capital Journal on Monday. "But with the new guidelines, yeah, I think the one thing we want to do before we just instantly change is we want to sit down with our five nurses, and we'll probably do that tomorrow morning and clarify all the different changes just like we have any time we made a change to make sure it's consistent throughout all the buildings so that all of the five nurses are doing the same thing for staff, students."
This year, the school district budget allowed for nurses in each of the district's five school buildings.
"I fully expect that we're going to change," Glodt said. "But before we do, we're going to have a meeting with our nurses to make sure that they're all on the same page and then we'll send out that in a written document."
As of Dec. 20, the district counted 282 recovered COVID-19 cases among its students and staff members since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Another 15 students and staff had active cases. The district updates its COVID numbers on its website every Monday, but has not since Dec. 20 due to the Christmas break.
"CDC did change their guidelines for isolation timeframes as well as quarantine last week," District Business Manager Darla Mayer said. "Along with that, the South Dakota Department of Health generally follows suit and makes those same changes, and we follow those South Dakota Department of Health guidelines. So we're working on reviewing those now, and we'll be getting that information out to students and staff very soon."
Mayer said the district is aware of some student and staff infections over Christmas break. Pierre schools get back in session on Tuesday morning.
"We have had some families report to us that their students were positive over the break," Mayer said on Monday. "If they were positive and their isolation timeframe has ended, we may not be notified. We've also had some staff who have tested positive as well just as we had throughout the first part of the school year. So we have had some reports. So far there hasn't been a large spike that we're aware of. I'm assuming that as school starts again tomorrow after our Christmas break, we might be hearing from more families then."
Glodt said he foresees a continuing "evolution" of CDC and South Dakota Department of Health guidelines as schools around the nation get back in session.
"I know the South Dakota Department of Health hadn't changed to the new guidelines yet on their website, but I'm assuming they'll make that same change, too," Glodt said.
Health Department Communications Director Daniel Bucheli confirmed on Monday afternoon that the department is following the CDC's guidelines regarding isolation length.
"I've got a number of emails from other superintendents around the state saying, 'Are you going to change, and if so, how about these other few clarifying questions?'," Glodt said. "That's why I think it's important that we make sure that all of our nurses are supportive, and that was the first thing we did is 'What do you think about these new guidelines? If and when we implement them, what concerns do you have, what questions do you have?' Again, so that we can try to be consistent from building to building."
Glodt also expressed concern at the recent national spike in cases. As of Monday afternoon, more than 91 percent of U.S. counties, including Hughes County, are showing "high" community transmission of COVID, according to the CDC.
"As we started this school year, I don't see us at this point making any changes to us doing close contact tracing in the schools like we did last year," Glodt said. "I think there's still some close contact tracing going on, obviously, we're just not doing it in every classroom like we did last year."
