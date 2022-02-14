Purchase Access

The Pierre School District reported eight active coronavirus cases districtwide on Monday.

There were five among the students, with three at Georgia Morse Middle School, one at Buchanan Elementary, and another at Jefferson Elementary.

The remaining three cases were among staff, one at Kennedy Elementary and two at GMMS.

