The Georgia Morse Middle School principal, the Oahe YMCA CEO and a parent volunteer who is also the fiscal administrator of Oahe Head Start, all presented a new, to the area, program for the Pierre School Board. The request for the go-ahead and for funding came at the Pierre School Board meeting, Monday Feb. 10, in Pierre.
“TeamMates Mentoring Program began in 1991 with the vision of University of Nebraska Head Football Coach Tom Osborne and his wife Nancy,” the Teammates website history page states.
Osborn felt the athletes in his program could be a positive influence on the local middle school students in Lincoln, according to the website. He assigned 22 mentors, and 21 of the 22 mentored students went on the graduate high school. The website admits the program has changed quite a bit since it began, but today it helps thousands of youngsters across the Midwest states.
The three presenters before the school board were Dr. Kyley Cumbow, South Dakota Secondary School Principal of the year; Aaron Fabel, CEO of the Oahe YMCA; and Kim Leiferman, a parent volunteer and fiscal administrator of Oahe Head Start.
“Kyley brought it up and then I saw it come through. I was, like, absolutely,” Fabel said. “I’ve heard of this (program) before. I had thought about it for years when I first moved to Pierre. I thought, ‘how do we get Teammates up here,’ and when Kyley sent it across, I was like, perfect. Meant to be.”
Leiferman hadn’t heard of the program until Cumbow told her about it over coffee during the summer, she said. Leiferman expressed an interest in reinvigorating the old mentorship program at GMMS, then Cumbow asked her if she had heard about TeamMates.
Leiferman remembered the mentoring program from 10 years ago, when her oldest child was at GMMS. She said it was a fabulous program.
“In visiting with Kyley and Aaron, they already knew about the program,” Leiferman said.
“ I am a diehard Iowa Hawkeye fan, so I fully endorse this program put together by Tom Osborn and his roots with Nebraska,” said Fabel. “I have been here for three years. I have thought about this program, initially when I first moved here to Pierre. I know how valuable something like this can be for our students.”
Fabel was in Nebraska for 11 years, he said. During that time he worked very closely with the TeamMates Mentoring Program and with the program director there. One of his duties was to make sure the mentors and those students being mentored had a place to work before and after school at his YMCA there.
Leiferman told those present that both Sioux Falls and Rapid City have begun the program this year. Sioux Falls went district-wide with its release. It will begin in Pierre with GMMS, to “get their feet wet with it” and see how it goes.
“From the YMCA’s perspective, we are always looking for opportunities to create transformational experiences with our youth and our families here in the Pierre, Fort Pierre area. This is exactly what it says it will do.”
The program gives kids, who might not have a cheerleader in their corner, one they can trust. Often children have counselors, teachers, parents and coaches to rely on, or they should, feels Fabel and Leiferman. This is not always the case. With this program they hope to shore up some gaps in positive interactions.
“There’s so many kids who don’t have somebody,” Leiferman said. “This isn’t just for the at-risk kids. This is for the high-achieving kids and everybody in between.”
Because the program is already established, it does not have to be started from scratch. Trainers will come in to do background checks, and the database used to match the child and adult is extensive.
The cost of the program is based on the enrollment for the school district. The initial starting price is $14,000, but there is a donor already willing to cover half of the fee. The program is only $1,000 dollars a year to keep up. Pierre will be billed $7,000, and Leiferman already has fundraising wheels turning. The program required a one-year commitment.
“Until you start talking to people, you don’t know who has the same ideas, and all of a sudden it just started coming together,” Leiferman said.
Cumbow said the mentoring needs have not gone away in this community, despite not having a mentoring program, and the TeamMates is a package deal ready to open and go.
“I can fully testify that in the 11 years working with this program in Nebraska, it was probably one of the best things I ever saw,” Fabel said. “Seeing those kids and those families, the great leaps and bounds they were able to accomplish in that short amount of time throughout the school year — that definitely was amazing.”
The board approved going forward with the mentoring program. Fundraising will begin for the coming year.
