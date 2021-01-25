COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools and higher education institutions for South Dakota as a whole continue to drop, while the Pierre School District is seeing a minimal increase in infections.
In the Pierre School District as of Monday, there were 10 total active cases; five among students and five among staff. This reflects a slight uptick from last week’s numbers that showed four student infections and two cases among staff members. This week’s cases are located in the following buildings:
Buchanan Elementary — one student and one staff member;
Georgia Morse Middle- three students and two staff members; and
T.F. Riggs High- one student and two staff members.
Within South Dakota’s K-12 schools, 125 new cases were reported to the state Department of Health for the week of Jan. 17-23, 52 fewer than the week prior. The total number of cases within K-12 schools is 10,327; 7,723 of which are among students and 2,604 among staff. There are currently 181 active cases, down 64 from the previous week. There are more schools with zero active cases; 784 compared to 745 last week. Eighty-six schools have one or two cases and 17 have three or more.
Within the state’s colleges, universities, and technical schools, 40 new cases were reported for the week of Jan. 17-23, 31 fewer than the previous week. That brings the total number of cases to 3,404; 2,910 among students and 494 among staff. Currently, 51 cases are active, 28 fewer than the prior week. There are more schools with one or two active cases; seven this week compared to three last week. Three schools have no active cases and five have three or more, down from eight the prior week.
The health department updates data on COVID cases within South Dakota schools each Monday at https://doh.sd.gov/documents/COVID19/School-College_COVID_cases.pdf. The Pierre School District also updates data on cases within the district on Mondays at https://pierre.k12.sd.us/.
