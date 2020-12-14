Pierre schools have a successful semester despite COVID

The first semester of the school year is nearing an end, and students in the Pierre School District have largely been able to stay in school despite rising cases of COVID-19 around the community, state, and country.
As of Monday, there were 13 active COVID-19 cases in the Pierre School District; 12 among students and one among staff members. The cases are located in the following buildings:
- Buchanan Elementary- one staff member
- Jefferson Elementary- one student
- Kennedy Elementary- three students
- Georgia Morse Middle- four students
- T.F. Riggs High- four students
During the Monday board meeting, Superintendent Kelly Glodt congratulated staff members, students, parents, and community leaders on navigating the uncharted territory. He said there are still many unknowns for the future, but the district’s goal remains to keep students in school on a daily basis which has been mostly successful so far.
“It was about as successful of a semester we could have possibly asked for. State numbers are trending in the right direction, and there’s a lot of optimism as immunizations start rolling out,” Glodt said at the meeting.
Glodt said the most difficult part of keeping schools open in person is having adequate teachers and substitutes. Pierre School District alumni who are now college students often come back during their winter breaks to substitute, and Glodt said the district is “working them hard” while the usual substitutes can have a break. Without the extra help, Glodt said principals have to “get creative” in providing substitutes during COVID.
“We’re happy we’ve been able to meet our goal of not only having kids in school, but also giving them a quality education. We wanted to keep programming as normal as possible,” Glodt said.
He said the district is in a strong place to begin the second semester and wished everyone a merry Christmas and happy new year, reminding the community to “stay vigilant” about their personal responsibilities to prevent the spread of COVID.
Glodt also welcomed Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal from last week’s budget address where she introduced a plan to increase state funding for education by 2.4%, calling it a “tremendous starting point.”
With the state Legislature coming back into session in January, the board re-appointed board member Randy Hartman to serve as the liaison between those who represent Pierre in the Legislature and the board. During a typical year, the school board conducts a special legislative forum with the legislators which usually takes place during the monthly board meeting. Due to COVID, there will only be a small meeting between the legislators and Glodt, business manager Darla Mayer and Hartman.
Among all of South Dakota’s K-12 schools, the number of new and active COVID cases are significantly decreasing, according to data from the State Department of Health. Only 400 new cases were reported the week of Dec. 6-12, down 171 from the week prior and the first week to see 400 or fewer cases since the end of September. There are 8,686 total cases in K-12 schools statewide; 6,439 among students and 2,247 among staff. Of the total cases, 702 are active infections — down from 142 active last week — and 7,984 are recovered.
