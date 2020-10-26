Residents of Pierre awoke Monday to see another wintery weather record fall before their eyes, while the temperature fell to 6 degrees at 9:05 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26.
That’s a record low for the date in Pierre where records go back to 1892. It broke the previous record of 10 degrees set Oct. 25, 1997.
In fact, on Monday Travis Tarver of the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen wasn’t sure the record would make it through the day.
“It’s 17 degrees now,” he said at mid-afternoon on Monday. “We could get lower than 6 degrees before midnight in Pierre. So, we haven’t put out any announcement of a record yet.”
That’s what happened on Sunday evening: The low for the day — and for the date — of 12 degrees was reached at 11:21 p.m., breaking the previous record of 14 degrees for Oct. 25 set in 1997, he said.
Another record likely is to be set Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, when the temperature in Pierre is expected to fall to 5 degrees, breaking the record low for the date of 17 set in 1951, according to Tarver.
Snowfall records were set, too, in Pierre during the weekend.
During the snow storms over the weekend, Oct. 24-25, a full foot of snow fell on Kirley, South Dakota, which is in Haakon County, about 60 miles west-northwest of Fort Pierre. The same in Meadow, an unincorporated hamlet but with a Post Office, in Perkins County 108 miles west of Mobridge, where a foot fell, according to the weather service’s volunteer observers, Tarver said.
The weather service report issued Monday morning said 11 inches fell Saturday-Sunday at Okojobo Resort on the east side of Lake Oahe 21 miles north of Pierre. And 10 inches fell at the West Bend Recreation Area in southeastern Hughes County, about 40 miles east-southeast of Pierre.
In between, Pierre and Fort Pierre received less snow, but still record-breaking considering the dates involved.
The 0.6 inch of snow that fell on Pierre on Oct. 24 was a record for the date, besting the one set in 1997 on Oct. 24: “a trace.”
When “a trace,” is the snowfall record, it indicates that October is not a snowy month in Pierre and it doesn’t take much to set or break a record.
The total snowfall on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Pierre, was 1.1 inch, breaking the record of 0.4 inch set in 1898.
The total snowfall in Pierre Oct. 24-25 was 1.9 inch.
But from Oct. 21 when the first snow of the season hit Pierre, a total of 6.4 inches fell by the time it was over on Sunday.
“It was just unusually cold across the Upper Midwest,” Tarver said. “It’s pretty rare to see an air mass like this this early in the season.”
The temperatures in Pierre the past few days, including Monday, have been around 30 degrees below normal. The normal high for Oct. 25 in Pierre is 57 degrees — the 30-year average; a full 35 degrees above the high on Sunday of 22 degrees.
Conditions are likely to change this week. On Tuesday ,the high temperature in Pierre and Fort Pierre is expected to rise to 38 degrees and the warming will keep on until it gets to about 50 degrees by Friday, Tarver said.
“So I think by the end of the week, we will see that a lot of the snow around the region will be dwindled down to just about nothing,” he said.
