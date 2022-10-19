City hall
The property for the former Pierre City Hall 222 E. Dakota Ave. will be sold to a Sioux Falls developer for an 80-room hotel, 60-unit apartment complex, offices and retail building

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission transferred the old city hall property and a parcel at Chapelle Street and Dakota Avenue to Pierre Economic Development Corp.

A nonprofit, PEDCO in turn will sell the property to Hegg Companies in Sioux Falls for $820,000 to develop an 80-room hotel, 60-unit apartment complex, offices and retail building. An affiliated entity of Hegg Companies, the Chapelle Investments’ development will lie between Sioux and Dakota avenues, with Highland Avenue running along its western edge.

