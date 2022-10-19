During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission transferred the old city hall property and a parcel at Chapelle Street and Dakota Avenue to Pierre Economic Development Corp.
A nonprofit, PEDCO in turn will sell the property to Hegg Companies in Sioux Falls for $820,000 to develop an 80-room hotel, 60-unit apartment complex, offices and retail building. An affiliated entity of Hegg Companies, the Chapelle Investments’ development will lie between Sioux and Dakota avenues, with Highland Avenue running along its western edge.
After Hegg makes the purchase, PEDCO will give the $820,000 to the city.
State statute allows PEDCO to act as the go between; this way the city is not required to use the bid process to sell the property, Jim Protexter, PEDCO chief operations officer, said.
“When a developer has responded to a request, this ensures the developer has the choice to purchase,” Protexter said.
In 2019, Hegg responded to the city’s request for a developer to present a plan to redevelop the old city hall space after city officers were relocated to 2301 Patron Parkway.
“I’m glad we can partner with the city on a very positive project,” Protexter said.
“This is exciting for the city of Pierre and Central South Dakota,” City Commissioner Jim Huizenga said. “This will be one of the biggest development projects we’ve had in Pierre.”
City Manager Kristie Honeywell hopes the property transfer will be completed in November. The developer has also purchased the Pryntcomm building at 105 E. Wells Ave. and plans to demolish it for the project.
“My vision was to develop that entire site to enhance and revitalize the downtown area,” Mayor Steve Harding said. “Hegg answered in a big way. Their plan will absolutely maximize that prime space and give a big boost to our business district.”
Harding and Hegg Companies announced the development in May. Since then, the city has vacated one block of Chapelle Street between Sioux and Dakota Avenues. That allows the new development to expand from Highland Avenue on the west to the alley located east of Chapelle Street.
Demolition of the old city hall is expected to begin this year.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.