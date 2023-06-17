Jim Mehlhaff

Jim Mehlhaff

 Don Zeller

The Pierre Senior Center enjoyed a potluck at Noon last Thursday, which provided a fantastic variety of eating choices, according to Don Zeller. 

"We had 66 members and guests join us for a fun day of conversation, eating, bingo and card games. Our kitchen supervisors keep the potluck items in the refrigerator and oven until just before our noon start time," Zeller said.

