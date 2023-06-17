The Pierre Senior Center enjoyed a potluck at Noon last Thursday, which provided a fantastic variety of eating choices, according to Don Zeller.
"We had 66 members and guests join us for a fun day of conversation, eating, bingo and card games. Our kitchen supervisors keep the potluck items in the refrigerator and oven until just before our noon start time," Zeller said.
"This week Mae, Sharon and Velma handle this effort."
The winner of center's 50/50 drawing was "Uncle Matt".
The South Dakota Senior Games will be held in Pierre on Sept. 7-10. Booklets with complete details are available in the at the senior center.
The entertainment this week was Jim Mehlhaff.
Jim sings and plays his guitar. His first song was a waltz by John Prine “Far Far From me”. Next was “Please Don’t Bury Me” and “Who Will Stop The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater. Continuing with Paul Simon “Kodachrome” and Toy Caldwell “Fire On The Mountain” and Johnny Cash “Cocaine Blues”. Jim finished with “Thank You” and “Son Shine”.
Zeller said the next week's entertainment is uncertain.
"Anybody in the area that would like to provide about 20 minutes of musical or educational presentation, please contact us to make the arrangements," Zeller said.
The public is welcome to attend the Pierre Senior Center's events, which are located at 401 W. Pleasant Dr.
The center is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.s
Zeller added a reminder that Pierre Senior Center's annual dues of $48 are due soon.
