Summertime activities are ramping up at the Pierre Senior Center.
Senior citizens still have time to sign up for a day trip to Deadwood, according to Don Zeller.
"There is still room on the bus for our day trip to Deadwood. There are several interesting museums in Deadwood that will provide a nice variety of activities," Zeller said.
The group provided root beer floats at the Capital City Band concert on Wednesday. The Pierre Senior Center will continue to provide root beer floats during the Wednesday night concerts thanks to a donation of root beer from Chesterman Coca Cola Bottling.
Zeller said the Elks Lodge provided the funds to purchase the ice cream.
For this weeks' concert, the Capital City Band will be joined by the Elks Club who will give a brief history of the American Flag. Their program features American flags from the American Revolution to our present day flag. The second part of the program will feature western themed selections.
The concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater.
Upcoming entertainment at the Pierre Senior Center includes a guitar and singing performance by Jim Mehlhaff next week.
Last week's entertainment included a presentation by SDSU Extension's Desiree Corrales on the workshops provided by the extension office.
A “Chronic Disease Workshop” provides help with adults living with chronic health conditions.
"They will help you manage your physical and mental wellness, and learn about the tools that support you and lead a fuller life," Zeller said.
The workshop will begin Aug. 2 and run through Sept. 6 every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m at the SDSU Extension Office, 412 W. Missouri Ave. in Pierre.
The “Walk with Ease” workshop will run from July 24 through Sept. 1 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 8:30 a.m.
The extension office also offers similar classes through self-study with telephone support and virtual classes using Zoom. To find more information and register go to their web site https://goodandhealthysd.org/bcbh or call 1-888-484-3800.
Desiree’s son, Joshua, also visited the Pierre Senior Center to display the wood carving projects he made from driftwood.
Next week Jim Mehlhaff will visit the center to sing while playing his guitar.
The public is welcome to attend the Pierre Senior Center's events, which are located at 401 W. Pleasant Dr.
The center is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.s
Zeller added a reminder that Pierre Senior Center's annual dues of $48 are due soon.
