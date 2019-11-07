Pierre Senior Center’s Thursday potluck & entertainment

The Pierre Senior Center had 75 members and guests for its Thursday noon potluck and entertainment on Nov. 7. “Our entertainment was Priscilla Hofer, singing, and Ron Smith, playing the piano,” said the center’s director Don Zeller. “Their songs had the November holidays theme honoring our veterans and being so thankful for all our blessings.”
The duet’s first song was “To God Be The Glory,” and the second was “Thank Your Lord.” Other selections included “If My People Pray,” “Prayer of St Francis,” “The Last Full Measure of Devotion,” “Let There Be Peace On Earth” and “God Bless America.”
Smith had promised to provide some corny Bible humor. His first story: a married couple was arguing about who should make the coffee. The wife said the bible says the husband must make the coffee. She quoted the bible saying “Hebrews.” Smith’s next Biblical joke: Why do they say “Amen” at the end of the prayer and not “A women”? The same reason we sing hymns and not hers.
Next week Michelle Maupin will tell us about the volunteer opportunities at Area St Mary’s Hospital.
Every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., right after potluck, many people play bingo. Each game costs a nickel for three bingo cards, and a dime for six cards. “We have a 100 percent pay out with each game,” sad Zeller. “We play some specialty bingo games such as Pyramid, Big X, Railroad Tracks, Four Corners, and B & O to name a few. We end the bingo session with two games of straight bingo and two games of black out. Once a month all the winnings are donated to the Hospice Pennies for Robert program.
We continue to have coffee and rolls on Tuesdays at 9 a.m., followed by chair yoga at 10. The public is welcome to attend all our events. Membership for the senior center is $48 per year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.