There’s a new light being shed around town. The city of Pierre is in the process of replacing all of the city’s streetlights and surrounding highway’s streetlights with new efficient LED light sources.
The lights are on backorder, and they go up as soon as they come in, said John Petrik, city of Pierre lead lineman. Petrik was out with a crew of four, including himself, on Highway 34, just past Garfield with an arrow and a bucket truck, Tuesday March 3.
“We’ve got four guys working today and it’s a good crew,” Petrik said. “We send two up in the bucket and it seems to go a lot quicker. We shut the light off before they do it, so the guys aren’t working it hot. It goes a lot smoother, a lot safer, when the power’s off.”
The hardest thing about getting the lights up, other than waiting for them to arrive, is getting the lights and equipment ready and mounted for safe travel out to the work site locations. Imagine the light bulb is almost as big as a Labrador and imagine having 25 of them, while trying to work efficiently with traffic occasionally whizzing past.
For Petrik, being a lead lineman means more responsibility — they lead on the jobs, take charge and make sure everything runs smoothly, Petrik said. If he finds his crew on “slow time” it is his job to find something to stay busy.
“We are changing out and putting up new LED light heads,” Petrik said. “The new light heads are more efficient than the old ones. These new light heads don’t have bulbs. The lights are built right in the head, so we don’t have to come back and change a bulb every time.”
Light emitting diodes, LED, use less energy and give more bang for the buck. The old bulbs were 400 watts, while the new ones are only 289 watts, according to information from Brooke Bohnenkamp, city of Pierre manager of communications.
The new heads draw less power,” Petrik said. “They use less energy, and are a better quality of light distribution than the older ones. And, a longer life span means we don’t have to come back and work on them.”
They do indeed last longer, more than five times longer, Bohnenkamp said. The newest lights have a life span of 100,000 hours, so while using 35-50 percent less energy, they should last up to 25 years. The older bulbs only produced 10,000 hours.
“We are doing the low profile lights in town, the smaller ones, and then we are doing the ones on the highway. And we are kind of doing them — as soon as we get them in, we put them up.”
They will get 34 up this week, according to Bohnenkamp. The new lights are less orange, with a white output in the spectrum. The city maintains over 3,000 streetlights and currently replaces between 150 and 200 a year.
“It’s part of a systematic approach for replacing old lights with energy efficient ones,” Bohnenkamp wrote in an email. “Last year, they were installed along Garfield Avenue between Buffalo & Wells.”
The putting in of the low profile lights started west of town on Country Drive, Petrik said. They followed West Capital all the way to Jackson. He said they are staying above Sioux Avenue right now, but if they get more lights in, he suspects they will be out there with their bucket truck.
“I don’t know if we will have the whole town done this year,” Petrik said. “We started on the west end of town and we are working east. On the low profile lights we are up to Jackson Street. Like I said, as soon as we get them in, we are doing the highway lights.”
For the high profile lights on the highway, they have done the truck route and out onto Highway 14 and 83, Petrik said. Eventually they will work west of the truck route to the bridge.
“When the amount of electricity that is needed to meet the demands of our community grows, it can force additional energy-producing infrastructure to be built,” Bohnenkamp wrote. “That’s expensive to do. By containing energy demand, we can help contain the need to produce more energy”
