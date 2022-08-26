Washburne3

Washburne is ready to take a ride in his bicycle basket.

 Casi Popko

A one-time PAWS Animal Rescue shelter dog in Pierre has gained notoriety in Colorado.

After winning the 2021 Fort Collins Top Dog contest, Washburne’s picture appeared on a limited release Odell Brewing Co. beer can. The picture shows him wearing goggles due to a condition that affects his eyesight when it’s sunny.

Washburne1

Washburne sits next to two Odell Brewing Co. beer cans with his photo after being named Fort Collins Top Dog.

