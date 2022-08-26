A one-time PAWS Animal Rescue shelter dog in Pierre has gained notoriety in Colorado.
After winning the 2021 Fort Collins Top Dog contest, Washburne’s picture appeared on a limited release Odell Brewing Co. beer can. The picture shows him wearing goggles due to a condition that affects his eyesight when it’s sunny.
For this year’s contest on Sept. 25 at the Fort Collins brewery, Washburne will have his own photo booth.
Former Pierre resident Casi Popko was shocked when her 7-year-old border collie won the contest — a fundraiser for Northern Colorado Wildlife Center.
“I was not expecting it at all,” Popko said. “We just thought this will be a fun event. It’s got dogs, it’s got beer and it’s outdoors.”
Popko’s father, Pierre Commissioner Jamie Huizenga and his wife, Paula, were very excited for their daughter and her husband, Mitch.
“That dog is such a huge part of their life,” Jamie Huizenga said. “Like many dogs that come to PAWS, Washburne had some negative experiences prior to being adopted by Casi and Mitch. To see how wonderful that dog is now compared to those early days is amazing.”
Popko, a web developer, and her chemist husband adopted Washburne in 2016 while living in Pierre. They changed his shelter name from Sprinkles to Washburne after a character in the 2002 American space Western drama television series “Firefly.”
Washburne came to the shelter from a native American reservation. Popko wanted a running buddy and spotted Washburne huddled up in the corner of his shelter pen. He was timid, had some fears and didn’t know how to walk on a leash.
“He came over to me and put his head on my lap,” she said.
That’s all it took.
Struggling with some mental health issues, Popko said Washburne helped her.
“Dogs aren’t judgmental,” the 32-year-old said. “You can tell them whatever and they will look at you and be happy. Petting dogs releases endorphins.”
A 2008 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, Popko spent more than three months raising money for the top dog contest. The top 15 fundraisers and one social media star qualified for the finals at the brewery, where contests were held to narrow the field.
For the first contest, Popko had Washburne jump into a sidecar on her bicycle. He made the cut.
With eight left in the contest, the 45-pound Washburne faced another similar size dog in a treat-eating contest. Washburne won and made it to the final four.
“He’s a good eater,” Popko said.
For the next contest, the dogs were asked to choose between a stranger with bacon or their owner.
“Washburne came to me,” Popko said. “He’s always liked people best, more than food.”
With two dogs left, Popko took to the stage and had five minutes to share Washburne’s story. The three judges chose Washburne over the other finalist.
When out and about with Washburne, people have stopped to ask if he was the contest winner.
PAWS board president Jen Uecker said so many times people will come to the shelter and ask about a specific dog’s breed or if the dog is good with children.
“We don’t know anything about the dog because they are surrendered, abandoned or lost and unable to tell us anything,” Uecker said. “You never know what hidden gem you may find at a humane society.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
