Dan Baldwin
Dan Baldwin in 2021 after taking the reigns as Stanley County's new Superintendent.

 Capital Journal

Students in Pierre and Stanley County school districts scored higher on state assessment tests than the average student statewide, according to 2021-22 results released on Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Education.

In Pierre, 54 percent of students in third through eighth grades and 11th grade were proficient in language arts and 51 percent in math. In Stanley County, 52 percent were proficient in language arts and 44 percent in math.

Gwen Albers

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

