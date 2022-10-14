Students in Pierre and Stanley County school districts scored higher on state assessment tests than the average student statewide, according to 2021-22 results released on Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Education.
In Pierre, 54 percent of students in third through eighth grades and 11th grade were proficient in language arts and 51 percent in math. In Stanley County, 52 percent were proficient in language arts and 44 percent in math.
Statewide, 51 percent of students tested as proficient in language arts and 43 percent in math, according to results.
"We always look at the numbers and think there's room for improvement," Troy Wiebe, director of education for Pierre schools, said. "If there is, you look at those places and start talking to the building principals about how we can continue to meet those challenges."
"That's our challenge, taking our kids to the next level and improving programs," Wiebe continued.
Average scores in language arts and math, respectively, for:
- T.F. Riggs 74 percent and 56 percent
- Georgia Morris 49 percent and 47 percent
- Buchanan Elementary 60 percent and 58 percent
- Jefferson Elementary 48 percent and 53 percent
- Kennedy Elementary 52 percent and 53 percent
Wiebe noted that Pierre students who took the ACT scored extremely strong on the college-entrance exam compared to students across the nation and state.
According to the Department of Education, Pierre students scored an average of 23 out of a possible 36 on the ACT compared to an average of 19.8 in the nation and 22 in the state.
"We had a higher percentage of students take the ACT," Wiebe said. "Not everyone goes on to post-secondary college. We have a lot of students who take the ACT. Our overall average (scores) are high. That's a great end product that demonstrates a solid K-12 education."
In addition, 84 percent of Riggs seniors were prepared for college based on coursework, while the state average was 73 percent.
Pierre saw a 90 percent ontime graduation rate compared to the state's 82 percent average — these students graduated within four years of entering high school.
Pierre's overall graduation rate was 97 percent while the state's was 90 percent. These are students who graduate with a diploma or high school equivalent by the age of 21.
The state showed an 86 percent attendance rate, while Riggs and Georgia Morse Middle School experienced an 80 and 76 percent attendance rate, respectively.
"For middle school, that's some challenging years," Wiebe said.
On the other side of the Missouri River, Stanley Elementary students scored an average of 65 percent in language arts, higher than the 52 percent in the district and 51 percent in the state. Stanley Middle School scored a 38 percent in language arts and 30 percent in math. In Stanley High School, the juniors scored 41 percent in language arts and 17 percent in math.
The 17 percent concerned Superintendent Dan Baldwin.
"Luckily we're a small school and you can really get to know (and work with) your kids," Baldwin said.
School officials will break down the data and have school improvement teams. During the Nov. 4 in-service day, teachers will "dig into the data," Baldwin said.
"We use the test scores to create academic goals for our teachers," he said. "K-5 was pretty strong with an 80 percent in reading for fifth grade. That's pretty amazing."
On another positive note, every Stanley County teacher is certified. Baldwin explained that a science teacher, for example, can teach biology without the biology certification.
"Everyone got certified this summer," he said. "I think this is the first time."
Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in a news release this year’s report card shows a pattern of holding steady through turbulent times.
“That’s remarkable, considering the challenges schools have faced these last two years, and it’s a reflection of South Dakota’s commitment to prioritize face to face learning.”
More than 75 percent of school districts stayed on par with, or improved, proficiency rates in English language arts and math, compared to student performance in the 2018-19 school year. Eighty-eight percent of districts saw stable, or slightly improved, on-time graduation rates.
Attendance is one of the key metrics on the report card and an area for concern. Prior to the pandemic, South Dakota’s statewide attendance rate was 92 percent. In 2021-22, it was 86 percent. Fifty-five percent of districts experienced attendance rates in 2021-22 that were lower than their pre-pandemic rates.
