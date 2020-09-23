As part of his job, KCCR Radio News Director Zach Nelson, goes looking for trouble, weather-wise, chasing thunderheads and tornadoes.
It's gotten him some attention, the latest when KCCR was recognized by the National Weather Service as a "Weather-Ready Nation" 2020 Ambassador of Excellence. The Aberdeen office of the weather service nominated KCCR.
Each of NWS’ 122 offices can select one Ambassador of Excellence each year, Nelson said.
In South Dakota for 2020, it was KCCR and the Martin Volunteer Fire Department, selected by the Rapid City NWS office.
A few years ago, the NWS began its Weather-Ready Nation program to get lay people and communities more involved in having their stuff together when the bad stuff hits the fan.
Floods, fires, tornadoes and blizzards can ruin and end lives fast while the effects of such natural disasters can last for years, of course.
Rapid City’s 1972 flood is a horror even in memory and a painful case in point.
This year, the Aug. 30 tornado that popped up without much warning in the midst of a thunderstorm with hail north of Miller, South Dakota, didn’t have widespread effects. However, it killed Paul Nelson of Gettysburg in a quick cold moment, sweeping his big, luxury RV off the road, rolling it 200 yards into a corn field, leaving it and him destroyed.
Zach Nelson (no relation to Paul Nelson) happened to be at the scene because he’s been a sort of storm chaser for years.
You’ve maybe watched him watch storms approach Pierre and Fort Pierre on KCCR’s livestreaming, as he and colleagues stand in the studio and monitor stormy weather minute-by-minute via computer and NWS radar.
Nelson is trained. He was emergency manager in Beadle County for eight months while he was spending eight years as news director at KOKK Radio in Huron, he said. He attended storm spotting classes for 10 years.
“I was on the air live during the Wessington Springs tornado,” Nelson said of the June 2014 EF-2 that destroyed homes and businesses in that town.
He's been at KCCR, a Riverfront Broadcasting station, for three years.
Nelson doesn't stay in the studio but gets right out there into the teeth of storms.
On Aug. 30, he said: “I was on my own dime,” on the hunt for what promised to be a big thunderstorm near Miller northeast of Pierre. He took his own Chevy pickup truck out just to see what he could see."
"They said there could be two inch hail, so that is really why I went out there to Miller," he told the Capital Journal.
He ended up being a little too close to the EF-2 tornado and had to back up for a while. The EF-2 tornado that cut a 1.5-mile path across fields north of Miller, not doing too much serious damage in open country except for killing Paul Nelson and destroying his large RV.
At one point, Zach Nelson was parked on a cross road videotaping when Paul Nelson drove by in his RV pulling a trailer, headed for where the tornado would end his life just a couple three miles down the highway.
It wasn’t until later that someone pointed out his video included a last look at Nelson and his RV, Zach Nelson said.
It’s that kind of coverage which makes KCCR a place people tune in as bad weather approaches.
His video tape also showed the tornado at a distance at about the time it was rolling the RV across the cornfield.
The WRN Ambassador certificate to KCCR Radio was given by NOAA to the station and its news director “For being a true ‘force multiplier’ reaching a broad range of people by utilizing multiple platforms to communicate weather information and for taking the time to document communication success stories and present those at local National Weather Service workshops.”
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding lauded Nelson on Tuesday during the City Commission’s weekly meeting for his work.
Nelson seems to be prepared for any storms that hit. But he wasn’t ready for this award, he said.
“It was truly a surprise.”
