Pierre T.F. Riggs High School isn’t sending just athletes to All State in 2020. For the first time since 2017, Riggs is sending a student to perform in the All State Band.
Sophia New, a junior clarinet player, earned her way onto the All State Band an a public concert in Mitchell at the end of March.
New has been playing music since second or third grade, and currently plays six instruments. New began on the piano, then picked up the cello “for a stringed instrument,” she said. She started playing clarinet in the sixth grade. Now she plays piano, cello, clarinet, saxophone, flute and trumpet.
“She’s been working towards this goal since Middle School,” said Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen, music professor at Riggs High School in an email. “She took lessons with me before I was her high school teacher. We worked towards the Middle School All State Band, which she got into her eighth grade year – this year she started taking private lessons with Andrew Wulf, which made a big difference. She knows the kind of work it takes to get into something like this.”
New auditioned in both her freshman and sophomore year, but missed the cut until this year. She thinks she was pretty close to making it her freshman year, but didn’t feel she did as well last year, she said.
This year was a different story. She is in the Clark Band and is clarinet number 17. The other half of the All State Band is Lewis Band, thus the combined instrumentalists are the Lewis & Clark band.
“It’s such a relief to finally be able to make it in my junior year,” New said. “It’s just something I can hopefully look forward to next year.”
All State is a lot of practicing on the student's own time, before all the musicians from all over South Dakota come together for a day and half of rehearsals. They then perform the end of March in Mitchell, New said.
“It’s a great honor to have a student be in All State Band,” McKeithan Jensen said in an email. “It is a very competitive band to get into. This year there were 98 clarinetists from the state who auditioned, and they accept only 40 clarinets. Sophia is ranked at number 33 overall. Each section is a little different. For example, our flute alternate is ranked at number 19 overall in her section, but they accept 18 flutes due to instrumentation.”
There are two musical pieces for the audition. One is a piece the student picks out themselves, “hopefully over the summer” to give enough time to practice, said New. The second piece is a new addition to the audition process, New pointed out. There is a sight-reading portion.
“It’s a live audition,” New said. “So you only get one shot to be able to make it in.”
Sight reading is exactly what it sounds like. The musician has about 30 seconds to look over a piece they have not practiced. Then they play it.
“If you are lucky, the judge will give you a tempo,” New said. “If you don’t, you have to estimate about where the tempo is, and you just go from there.”
New played Carl Maria Von Weber’s Concerto in F Minor for her rehearsed piece for clarinet. She credits her private music instructor, Wulf, with giving her some really difficult tasks to improve her skills. She said her sight reading was kind of easy.
“I believe music - and all arts - is essential to the education process,” McKeithan Jensen said in an email. “Arts allow students to explore a part of their brain that is not often accessed in the typical school day. Looking specifically at music, I believe it creates determined students who understand perseverance and the processes are more important than the end outcome. Music pushes students to practice and work towards a common goal – be it a performance or audition – and I strive to help them understand that whatever happens, they are better people for their preparation. Being able to see beyond the aced audition or superior score is so important for the future, because life doesn’t always give you a trophy or let you ‘win,’ but being able to see the value in hard work is crucial.”
McKeithan Jensen said she is proud of all her students who auditioned this year. She notes there are a handful of alternates out of Pierre. They have dedicated hours of work and practice to their crafts and are already digesting this year’s constructive judges’ reviews to make next year’s tryout even better. The students who earned an alternate position are Morgan Eckert, Delaney Engbrecht, William Kessler, Alexis Moran, Isabel Myren and Mike VanDeWiele.
New plans to attend college for music and education, hoping to earn a scholarship for band - perhaps at Dakota Wesleyan or Northern State University. She plans to pursue a career in teaching.
“I like that I can just sit down and create something, something that I love, with other people who love the same thing as I do,” New said. “I like the ability to sit down and crank out a piece of music.”
