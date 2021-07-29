Pierre student Kailey Wallman is on the hunt for new ways to make her community a better place after a June trip to the nation’s capital, where she attended a youth leadership conference.
Kailey’s seventh-grade social studies teacher Joseph Lehman nominated her for the six-day Junior National Young Leaders Conference more than a year ago. She was supposed to attend during the summer of 2020, but organizers canceled the conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a move that left Kailey a bit disappointed at first.
“We did call, and they were good, and they worked with us to get it set up,” Kailey said about getting rescheduled to mid-June.
Now headed into T.F. Riggs this fall as a freshman, Kailey was surprised when she first found out Lehman nominated her for the program. But Kailey, who isn’t a stranger to volunteering already, found that the program was something she wanted to attend after a bit of research.
Envision — the organizer — bills the conference as a chance for students to explore interests and gain experience beyond the classroom.
“We had classroom day we would go and they would teach us different skills,” Kailey said. “And we had an advisor that would teach us. And then we did a lot of sightseeing throughout the day. We would go on buses and tour the city.”
And the days full of monuments, lessons and speakers got off to an early start. Kailey’s mom, Tara, pointed out the students started their day with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and spent the rest of her day with the other students.
But she still had plenty of family time as well. Tara said the entire family made their way to Washington with Kailey on a two-day road trip. And while the program was a six-day event, Tara said the family was there from June 11-19.
“It was really fun. There’s so much more to see and do there that we got to go to,” Kailey said. “But yeah, it’s nice.”
While Kailey remained with the other students learning new skills, her family had the chance to take in some of the sights and attractions. And everyone found something different as their favorite.
Kailey’s dad, Brock, looked to the Arlington National Cemetery and the changing of the guards as his favorite, while her brother, Bryson, noted the National Zoo and International Spy Museum. Tara said her favorite was Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon also caught Kailey’s eye — as well as the Planet Word museum — but she said the variety of scholars from across the country who talked to the students was her favorite part of the trip.
“It’s really cool to hear their unique perspectives and their first-hand experience for some of the challenges that our nation faces,” she said. “It was really fun. We had some debates and conversations too. So we got to hear everyone and hear their opinions.”
Sustainability
Kailey found the conference impacted her and said it made her more interested and engaged in addressing the country’s and community’s challenges.
“It can be a bit overwhelming at first because there’s a lot of different challenges that we face,” she said. “But yeah, it’s inspiring.”
Tara noticed Kailey’s increased interest in finding workable contributions she can make to society. She also acknowledged the abundance of new knowledge and ideas Kailey learned in Washington and her continued research.
“Her brain seems to still be spinning on what kind of differences she can make either later in life or what changes she can make to influence her community and stuff,” Tara said. “So, it’s been pretty neat to see.”
Kailey said the students focused on four topics during the conference — engaging civically in equity, education, sustainability and health and wellness.
When it comes to finding more information, Kailey said she focuses on finding sources — such as professionals — within a field related to a given topic.
“My friends also have a lot of leadership skills and we have a lot of the same interests,” she said. “So, we’ve been bouncing a lot of ideas off of each other.”
One of the areas Kailey found she pays more attention to is sustainability.
“And then little small habits I can change throughout the day to make a difference,” Kailey said. “Being more sustainable. So, thinking twice before you throw things away. And thinking how I can reuse things.”
But she isn’t just looking at what she can do on a personal level. Kailey said she is still brainstorming ideas but hopes to bring something to the table with community organizations that could increase sustainability and conservation on a larger scale and include more youth participation.
Brock said one of the reasons Kailey was nominated to go to the event was likely due to her natural leadership skills, which they are now building on.
And the Wallman household isn’t exempt from rethinking how they contribute to sustainability and what changes they need to make.
“I feel like it’s going to,” Tara said. “I definitely want to follow her lead because I think it will be good changes to make. But it was a lot of input, it feels like from my perspective. But yeah, we’re trying to narrow down some ways that we can make some changes that feel doable right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.