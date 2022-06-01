The Congressional Art Competition is a competition that allows work from South Dakota students to be showcased in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. And this year Pierre’s very own Vick Becker took second place in that competition with his piece “What the Light Sees.”
Becker, who is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School, said that his art teacher Jill Kokesh told him about the competition and urged him to submit this piece to the competition.
“I kind of had to pursue it, it was an interest of mine and since I’ve already put the piece in various other competitions, she encouraged me to go ahead with that idea and she thought it would do well,” Becker said.
Kokesh said that she wanted Becker to submit the piece because it had a lot of potential.
“I really encouraged Vick because I really believed in that piece and I knew it would do well,” Kokesh said.
Becker said that the piece actually started out as something pretty simple, but he was able to turn it into something much more.
“It’s kind of a selfie,” he said. “I took it during the summer and I was just goofing around on my iPhone,” Becker said.
Becker found he had to experiment with quite a few different elements of the picture to achieve the image that he wanted.
“I just dimmed the background and tried to focus the lamp shining down on my face,” Becker explained. “I played around with different light aspects and tried to see how much of a block you can get from stemming out the background.”
Becker has had lots of success with “What the Light Sees” and has won first place in a couple of other competitions including the Scholastic Art Competition and the State Art Competition.
Becker said that he’s glad that his piece is well received.
“It feels good and obviously I’m really grateful that it plays some impact on whoever is able to review it because it was mostly out of curiosity,” Becker said.
Kokesh said that art competitions like these help kids get recognized and gain experience.
“It provides them with opportunities that they wouldn’t normally have. And that could be winning an art competition or could be, being awarded a scholarship for their artwork,” Kokesh said.
Becker said photography is a creative outlet and it’s exciting for him to create new things.
“Just the excitement of taking a picture of something and just seeing the different angles of it. And then I put it on my computer to see which colors and stuff I could play around with,” Becker said. “It’s just kind of a joy attaching, attacking or approaching each photograph.”
Becker graduated this year and he plans to continue his education at Liberty University in Virginia. He will still have some ties to photography as his major is studio and digital arts.
“I got the chance to visit last summer and check out all the things they have and I’ve been researching and reaching out to people over there within that medium,” Becker said.
Becker found that Liberty University had a lot to offer and that they had great programs and various types of art throughout the campus.
“It’s exciting to have a wide range of different art exhibits and things like that over there,” Becker said.
Kokesh said that she’s very proud of Becker’s accomplishments this past year and applauds his choice to attend school on the East Coast.
“I just really admire Vick, so much for having the courage to take a giant leap to go to this university. He has so much self motivation and I think that is a big strength. He has the self motivation and passion for art, but especially photography,” Kokesh said.
Becker’s piece will be on display in U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson’s office in Washington D.C. for the next year. Becker said that it’s great that lawmakers are giving tribute to their roots.
“The desire for them to invest back to the people that are from their hometowns means a lot and it means they do care,” Becker said.
Becker also said that it’s great to have the piece recognized somewhere as highly known as the U.S. Capitol.
“I think it’s just a wonderful opportunity for the piece to get recognized, but also just appreciation for art because it surrounds us and it impacts our society to some extent and it’s really awesome that design is still there,” Becker said.
Becker said he is going to do even more with photography in the future.
“I enjoy photography, it’s a medium that I’m trying to walk down and learn more about. So we’ll see where else I go with it,” Becker said.
