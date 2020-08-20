Thursday, Aug. 20, started as close to normal as it could for Pierre School District students. It was the first day for in-person instruction since March 13, due to concerns about COVID-19. It was friends, books, friends, lockers, friends, bags ... oh and teachers and learning. It was also social distancing when possible; masks when needed, extra common-sense hygiene, and worries. And that is just among the students and staff. Parents were also experiencing their own common, but not common, first day of their students attending in-person school.
Stanley County students are expected to return to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
