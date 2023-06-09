As Jen Allen moves from classroom to classroom at Kennedy Elementary School, she greets students and teachers in celebratory tones. On a recent morning she also paused during a conversation to congratulate a student who’d aced an assignment that had given him trouble earlier.

Allen has served as the Pierre School District’s summer school coordinator for students in kindergarten through fourth grade for about five years. She works as a first-grade teacher at Buchanan Elementary School during the regular school year – and she's taught grade school for nearly 30 years.

