As Jen Allen moves from classroom to classroom at Kennedy Elementary School, she greets students and teachers in celebratory tones. On a recent morning she also paused during a conversation to congratulate a student who’d aced an assignment that had given him trouble earlier.
Allen has served as the Pierre School District’s summer school coordinator for students in kindergarten through fourth grade for about five years. She works as a first-grade teacher at Buchanan Elementary School during the regular school year – and she's taught grade school for nearly 30 years.
Allen said students in the kindergarten-through-fourth grade program are selected for summer school based on teacher recommendations. Students may need more practice in math or reading for instance, and so reviewing some concepts in a new environment can help them. She said summer school is "highly recommended" for these students, but the decision ultimately lies with the parents.
“It’s the kids we want to see reading and doing math over the summer so they don’t have a big gap,” she said.
Allen said 86 students are attending, with 10 teachers on staff. Sessions began on Monday, June 5, and they run through June 23, meeting in the mornings on Monday through Friday. Students come from all three elementary schools in the Pierre School District, along with some students from St. Joseph School. In the past, Allen said, St. Joseph teachers have also contributed to summer school.
The Pierre School District conducts programs for older students during the summer, as well. Allen said summer school programs at Riggs High School and Georgia Middle School are running through the end of June, and she mentioned a Jumpstart Summer School Program in August designed "to get some sixth, seventh and eighth graders ready for their next grade."
Allen stressed the particular importance of a welcoming school atmosphere during the summer. She described the importance of children crafting relationships with teachers and striking up new friendships with other students. It’s a climate she sees as conducive to learning.
“I think the key is to make it fun and hands-on,” she said of summer school. “I try to do a theme that makes them excited to be here, but it also still covers the standards of each grade level.”
A walk through the hallways and into the classrooms reveals a school day that in some ways resembles the rhythm of the regular school year. But differences also emerge. Students work more frequently in groups, with teachers striding over to talk with them individually. And only about eight students occupy each classroom, increasing the chances for close teacher-student interaction.
Technology plays a role in the classes, as students practice skills on computers. But teachers stressed the emotional connection they want children to feel with the subject.
“I want them to fall in love with math again,” said Becky Kitts, who’s teaching third-grade students during the summer. Kitts works at Buchanan Elementary School, as an academic interventionist, during the regular school year.
“I don’t want them to see math as something that’s hard and not fun,” she continued. “I want them to see math as something that they can do and something that they can love.”
Teachers said that it’s difficult to generalize about what might have interfered with the children’s learning during the regular school year. But Kitts pointed to smaller class size as one factor in summer school that can help students recover. She mentioned other factors, as well.
“A lot of it’s class size,” she said. “And a lot of it is a different way that we’re reviewing the concepts. Also, in summer school we focus mainly on math and reading, and during the regular school year they have math, reading, social studies, science – all of that.”
Allen said the teacher recommendations help teachers to “differentiate” lessons, focusing on particular areas of need for students. Students who don’t need help in a certain area, she explained, might do more advanced work in that subject while they strive to catch up in the subject where they still need some help.
“Teachers try to really target the area that’s needed,” Allen said. “If (students) are higher in one area, they’ll put those students with other higher students” for that area.
Melissa Bullock described some of the ways she and other teachers focus on reading during summer school, noting the subtle components of reading that teachers are able to practice with students in a smaller class setting. Bullock is teaching first grade this summer – the same grade and classroom, at Kennedy Elementary School, where she teaches during the regular school year.
Bullock said teachers may single out diagraphs such as “th” or “sh” since those combination-sounds can be tougher for students to master. The small class size, she added, helps her to discover the areas where students need help.
“For reading we’re doing more of an intervention program that follows the science of reading and hits on some of the phonics skills that students might be struggling with,” she said. Students also spend time reading stories as they strive for fluency.
“(Reading) is a big part of first grade,” Bullock said. “Reading is huge for this year.”
All of the work takes place in a setting that Allen works to infuse with lots of chances to interact – and with a theme, which this year is “Groovin’ Into Summer School.”
Last year’s theme focused on the circus.
“I made everybody a little piece of cotton candy, but it took forever,” Allen said. “This year I’m trying to be creative on what to give them at the end of the year.” She mentioned lava lamp cups and “groovy popsicles” as possible additions to this year’s summer school activities, and baseball may also play a part closer to the end of the session.
Allen stressed the importance of building relationships with parents.
“I’m always honest with them, and I let them know I care about their child,” she said.
She thought more about those relationships.
“If you’re an open book, I think (parents) start to trust you,” she said. “And the way I greet the children in the morning, and the way all the teachers greet them – I think it’s just welcoming and warm.
“I want it," she said, "to be a welcoming place."
