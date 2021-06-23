The Pierre Swim Team sent seven athletes to the Aberdeen Summer High Points Meet in Aberdeen on June 18-20.
Michelle Weiss led the Pierre Swim Team by placing first in the girls 15-16 high points. She also placed first in the 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle and 1500 freestyle. Ella Ward-Zeller placed third in the girls 17-19 high points, and first in the 100 backstroke. Finley Ellwein placed third in the boys 9-10 high points, and first in the 200 freestyle. Mason Ward-Zeller placed third in the boys 13-14 high points, and first in the 200 breaststroke.
Ian Weiss’s best finish was fifth in the 400 freestyle, while Colton Cass’s best finish was third in the 1500 freestyle. David Stagg placed second in the 50 freestyle to round out the Pierre Swim Team athletes.
The Pierre Swim Team will next see action on June 25-27 in Mitchell and Rapid City.
