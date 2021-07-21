Katelyn Axtell.jpg
Buy Now

Pierre's Katelynn Axtell, seen here in action at the Capitol City Qualifier, is one of 16 Pierre swimmers that will compete in this weekend's State A Championship Meet in Brookings.

 Todd Thompson

The Pierre Swim Team had eight swimmers compete in the 2021 South Dakota Long Course B Championship Meet in Huron this past weekend. It was the last chance for swimmers to get a qualifying time for this weekend’s State A Championship in Brookings.

Kendra Rounds was the top performer for the Pierre Swim Team. She placed second in the high points in the girls 15-19 division after earning two first place finishes, two second place finishes and two third place finishes. Colton Cass placed fourth in the high points in the boys 13-14 division after earning three first place finishes.

Aubrey Chamberlin’s best performance was a second place finish in the 200 freestyle, while Ellie Foell placed fourth in the 200 breaststroke. Emma Reitzel placed sixth in the 200 individual medley, while Bentley Frost placed sixth in the 100 freestyle. Maxwell Brosz placed 14th in the 50 freestyle, while Darien Lawrence also saw action.

The Pierre Swim Team won the percentage award, which is given to the team with the most points per entry. They will send 16 swimmers to the State A Championship in Brookings this weekend.

Tags

Load comments