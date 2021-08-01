The Pierre Swim Team sent 16 swimmers to the South Dakota Long Course A Championships in Brookings on July 23-25.
As a team, the Pierre girls placed eighth with 407 team points, while the Pierre boys placed eighth with 401 team points. The Pierre Swim Team placed seventh in the combined standings with 808 team points. The Sioux Falls Swim Team swept all three categories, with the Watertown Area Swim Club coming in second.
15 of the 16 Pierre swimmers qualified for the High Points standings, with three of those 15 earning finishes in the top eight of their divisions. Finley Ellwein tied for third in the 9-10 boys division, while Michelle Weiss placed sixth in the 15-16 girls division. Ella Ward-Zellar placed seventh in the 17-19 girls division.
Five Pierre swimmers placed in the top three in individual events. Michelle Weiss placed first in the 200 and 1500 meter freestyle, second in the 100 and 400 freestyle, and third in the 50 freestyle. Morgan Nelson placed first in the 100 meter breaststroke in the girls 17-19 division. Ella Ward-Zeller placed first in the 100 backstroke, second in the 200 backstroke, and third in the 200 and 400 meter individual medley. Trey Linn placed third in the 50 and 100 meter breaststrokes, while Mason Dell placed third in the 200 breaststroke.
The boys 9-10 relay team of Finley Ellwein, Matthew Maritz, Trey Linn and Bennett Pankratz placed first in the 200 meter freestyle relay, and second in the 200 meter medley relay. The girls 15-19 relay team of Ella Ward-Zeller, Morgan Nelson, Katelynn Axtell and Michelle Weiss placed third in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
