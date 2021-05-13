The Pierre Swim Team held their annual season awards banquet recently. The team had a great season, showing growth and improvement as the season progressed. Swimmers were divided into three groups: black, white and silver.
Mason Ward-Zeller won the Male Swimmer of the Year, while Ella Ward-Zeller was named the Female Swimmer of the Year. Seniors Seneca Hertel and Morgan Nelson were given the Coaches Choice Award.
In the silver group, Alex Schaefbauer and Sorrine Ekle were named Most Improved, while Gunner Jones and Riley Berg were named Hardest Workers. Bryce Bowman and Clare Madsen earned the Coaches Award.
In the white group, Abram Doll and Kaylee Blauert were awarded Most Improved, while Emma Barnett and Grayson Pankratz were awarded the Hardest Workers. Aubrey Chamberlin and Trey Linn earned the Coaches Award.
In the black group, Katelynn Axtell and Kelan Harris earned Most Improved, while Kendra and Trevor Rounds were named Hardest Workers. Emma Reitzel and Mason Dell took home the Coaches Award.
