The Pierre Swim Team competed in the BSC Invitational in Brookings on June 4-7.
Michelle Weiss led the Pierre Swim Team by placing first in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle and 800 freestyle in the girls 13-14 division. Ian Weiss’s best finish was a fifth place finish in the 400 freestyle, while Colton Cass’s top finish was sixth place in the 800 freestyle. Maxwell Brosz rounded out the Pierre Swim Team by placing seventh in the 200 individual medley.
The Pierre Swim Team will next see action this week in the Watertown Invitational on June 12-13.
