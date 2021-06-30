The Pierre Swim Team sent six swimmers to the SD Riptide Invitational in Mitchell, and 16 swimmers to the Mt. Rushmore Classic in Rapid City this past weekend. Over 600 combined swimmers competed in the events.
Four of the six Pierre swimmers in Mitchell placed in the top three in events. Michelle Weiss, competing in the girls 15-16 division, placed first in the high points, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle and 200 individual medley. She also placed third in the 100 butterfly. Trey Linn placed second in the boys 9-10 high points, 50 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle. Ian Weiss placed first in the 400 freestyle, while Jaycee Bauer placed third in the 200 backstroke.
Five of the 16 Pierre swimmers in Rapid City placed in the top three in events. Ella Ward-Zeller placed first in the 200 backstroke and 400 individual medley, second in the 200 individual medley, and third in the 100 backstroke. Bentley Frost placed first in the 100 backstroke and second in the 100 freestyle. Finley Ellwein placed third in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Caleb Hutton placed third in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle. Mason Ward-Zeller placed first in the 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley. He also placed second in the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 1500 freestyle.
The Pierre Swim Team will next see action in Sioux Falls and West Fargo on July 9-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.