The Pierre Swim Team saw action at the Sioux Falls Swim Team Sanford Power Invitational last weekend. A total of 28 teams from six states and over 600 individual swimmers competed in the meet.
Three Pierre swimmers placed in the top three in their events. In the girls 15-19 division, Ella Ward-Zeller placed first in the 100 backstroke, second in the 200 backstroke and 400 individual medley, and third in the 200 individual medley. Michelle Weiss placed third in the 400 freestyle and 800 freestyle. In the boys 13-14 division, Mason Ward-Zeller placed first in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley. He also placed second in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and third in the 100 butterfly.
Four swimmers from the Pierre Swim Team swam a combined 17 personal best times. Lily Eggebraaten swam two personal best times, while Kate McIntire swam four personal best times. Ellie Foell swam five personal best times, while Grayson Pankratz swam six personal best times.
The Pierre Swim Team has 15 State qualifiers. Those athletes are Katelyn Axtell, Colton Cass, Aubrey Chamberlain, Amara Dell, Mason Dell, Aliyah Erickson, Ellie Foell, Caleb Hutton, Trey Linn, Matthew Maritz, Morgan Nelson, Bennett Pankratz, David Stagg, Ella Ward-Zeller and Mason Ward-Zeller.
The Pierre Swim Team will send eight swimmers to the South Dakota Long Course Class B Championship in Huron this weekend. It is their last chance to qualify for State.
