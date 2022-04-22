On Thursday, the City of Pierre’s Solid Waste Manager Valerie Keller spent some time at Rawlins Municipal Library talking to kids about recycling to mark this year’s Earth Day on Friday.
About 20 people, mostly kids, filled the conference room at Rawlins as Keller showed the kids what could and couldn’t go into the city’s recycling bins.
After the talk, Keller told the Capital Journal that the city received 147 tons of corrugated cardboard and 104 tons of plastic, paper and aluminum in 2020. In 2021, the city received 148 tons of cardboard and 91 tons of other recyclables. So far, the city has received 37 tons of cardboard and 24 tons of other recyclables this year as of mid-April.
Keller noted people should check items to ensure they meet the city’s requirements for recycling and not assume an item could go in the bins simply because it’s plastic or cardboard-like material.
She noted that the cardboard packaging from sodas and other beverages actually belongs in the trash because it’s paperboard and not corrugated cardboard or paper. Keller said the same applies to plastics that need to have the proper recyclable number on the item.
Items that don’t meet the city’s recyclable requirements could contaminate a bin, creating more work for the processors and wasting funds the city pays to recycle material.
“Usually what will happen is Envirotech, where we take our recyclables, if there is a lot in there, they kind of know what can be, they have to hand-pick and pull that material out,” Keller said. “We already pay them $40 a ton for the recyclables, so I’m sure that’s kind of built into that.”
She said that means the city would end up paying for material that should have gone to the landfill.
“We charge $46 a ton for the garbage that comes into us. The recyclables we collect, we pay them $40 a ton for it,” Keller said. “So, unfortunately, it is an expensive item, and so much of it is transportation. Because we are so far from many of the markets.”
But she said the city hadn’t had many issues with people contaminating recycle bins.
“I think, for the most part, people have kind of fallen in with what we have,” Keller said. “It’s just that when they don’t always watch the big things — the plastic — it’s No. 1 and No. 2. It’s not vacuum cleaners because they’re plastic or the 5’s and the 6’s. And unfortunately, a lot of the food containers you get at the delis, those plastic containers, are not a 1 or a 2. It’s mostly your milk jugs, soda pop bottles, laundry detergent bottles and those types of plastic containers.”
The city has a complete listing of recyclable materials at cityofpierre.org, including listings for free battery and old cell phone recycling. The site also lists non-recyclable items.
As for the Earth Day event at Rawlins, Keller said it went well even though she hadn’t been around little kids for some time.
“They have creative minds,” she said.
Rawlins Youth Services Coordinator Ginny Kaus said the library did Earth Day storytime themes in past years but having an afterschool program on Thursday as well was new.
“It went really well,” Kaus said. “The kids had lots of questions about recycling, and (Keller) was able to answer, you know, most of the questions. It was pretty funny. We had one little boy who wanted to recycle a hotdog, and she said that he couldn’t do that unless he was doing a compost pile. But it was a good time.”
