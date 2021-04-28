The Pierre School Board approved a 4 percent raise for teachers, administrators and other “certified” staff on Monday as well as a 5 percent raise for “classified” staff including food workers and custodians for the coming academic year.
Monday’s pay raise follows a 4 percent raise for certified and classified staff that came just days before school doors were due to open in August for the 2020-21 academic year.
In 2021-22, school district employees will also see a $30 per month increase in the district’s contribution toward their health insurance, which Superintendent Kelly Glodt says will cover a 2 percent increase in premiums.
Glodt said the single percentage-point gap between the raise for certified and classified workers represents the district’s effort to remain competitive in the labor market.
“When wages are going up all around, whether it’s fast food, Wal-Mart, whatever, we got to try to remain competitive and you can only pull at people’s heartstrings so long,” Glodt told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “Some people really love working with kids and working in education and some people like the aspect of ‘I only work nine months and then I have the summer off,’ but we just felt like we needed to increase the classified salaries a little bit more to be more competitive with the whole workforce and trying to make sure that we get good people.”
The board also set a new minimum salary of $44,200 for new certified staff.
“We have for 13 years in a row or 14 years in a row, I believe, we have negotiated in one meeting,” Glodt said. “There are certainly districts out there that almost have a tradition of going to impasse with their teachers... We have been so lucky and I think the biggest reason for that is that our board has been in place long enough and there’s been consistency that the teachers, when they negotiate with us, I think they realize our current school board is going to give them as much as they possibly can without running the risk of getting into financial danger.”
Terry Becker, one of the lead negotiators for the teachers, said both sides walked away from the negotiating table with a good feeling about the coming year.
“I think PEA and the school board are in a good spot where even though we have to sit on opposite sides of the negotiating table, we’re able to see each other’s perspective and try to get into each other’s viewpoints very well,” Becker said. “Because of that, it’s made our negotiating process the last few years very nonconfrontational and it’s been very cooperative.”
