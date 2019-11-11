It’s funny, isn’t it, how snow and cold seem to go hand in hand.
Real funny.
Pierre received 2.3 inches of snow on Sunday, Nov. 11, counting the day from about 7 a.m., Sunday to 7 a.m., Monday, when the cooperating volunteer makes his measurements in the capital city, said Ryan Vipond at the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
And like clockwork, the first temperature below zero was forecast to hit Pierre exactly seven months since the previous negative number, Vipond said.
The air — as felt on face and car and hands — temperature fell to 2 above by 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, and was expected to fall to 2 below zero by about midnight, Vipond told the Capital Journal.
Which would be the first experience of below-zero temps in Pierre and Fort Pierre since March 11 when it fell to 3 below zero, Vipond said.
The coldest this fall has been so far was the 1 degree temperature hit at 3:37 a.m., Monday, Vipond said on Monday evening.
It could have been worse, it has been worse. The record low for Nov. 11 in Pierre is 8 below zero, set in 1986, Vipond said.
That’s another record safe for another year, at least.
The daytime high on Monday was 16 degrees, hit at 1:39 p.m., and well below the 30-year norm for the date’s high of 47 degrees, Vipond said. The normal low temperature for Nov. 11 in Pierre is 26 degrees, meaning Monday summed up at 27 degrees below normal for average temperature.
Sunday, Nov. 10, was only 11 degrees below the normal daily average temperature of 37 degrees in Pierre; normal is a high of 47 and a low of 26 for the date.
The temperature has remained well below normal for a few days, but not very close to record levels, Vipond said.
Meanwhile, the forecast for this week is that temperatures will rise back to the normal level, he said, with little threat of any precipitation to amount to much.
In another of the statistical categories, Pierre got sort of close to a record: the lowest high, that is, the coldest high temperature, for Nov. 11 on record. It was 10 above in 1940, Vipond said. On Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, the high temperature hit in Pierre was 16 above.
“After we get to the middle of the week, it looks like we are kind of turning the corner,” he said. “It will be above freezing.”
It will be well above freezing, up to 40 degrees for a high on Tuesday, and a low of 27 degrees by Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the mid-40s or higher the rest of the week and are slated to hit 51 on Monday, Nov. 18.
“From Tuesday night into Wednesday, there’s some snow, maybe a little wintry mix, in some places,” Vipond said of Pierre’s forecast. “We will see how that pans out. Nothing major. The rest of the week looks dry. There’s another system maybe starting this weekend of rain or snow, slight chances into early next week. But that doesn’t look like it will be much to write home about, either.”
Snowfall on Sunday reached 6-9 inches across the Black Hills region in far West River, South Dakota, with 8.7 inches measured at Hill City and 8 inches at Deerfield, Vipond said.
In the long-term outlook, which is not a forecast, but an outlook, the weather service figures that precipitation from December into February has a better chance of being above normal than below normal, Vipond said.
Here’s the detailed forecast for Pierre through this week into next weekend, according to the weather service. Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: A chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 6-11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday, Nov. 17: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
