Pierre’s parks and recreation facilities, from softball fields to the amphitheater, even an arboretum, are getting so popular people are going to need a reservation.
It’s not feared that they all will get so crowded that, as Yogi Berra said about some New York nightspots, nobody goes there anymore.
But the City Commission approved a new plan on Tuesday to make them “rentable spaces,” and not just public places we all can stumble into and on and across during summer days.
Tom Farnsworth, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the demand is growing, so the city should control the supply a little more.
A side benefit is a modest stream of rental fees, but that’s not really the point, he told the Commission.
“We have always had the ability (to allow users) to reserve the amphitheater,” he said of the nice band-stand in Steamboat Park hard on the Missouri River. “What really precipitated this change is the new community storm shelter.”
He was referring to the just completed concrete stalwart sitting now in Griffin Park near the old swimming pool.
The city, through Farnsworth’s urging, obtained a federal grant to build it because of its possible service — rare we all hope — as a shelter from serious storms. But it is set up as a community room with ample bathrooms with showers that can be used by the nearby public RV campground.
The grand opening of the shelter is April 22.
To handle the expected demand for the new community room in the park — for family reunions or just a big cook out — once the city puts in a nice new grill out front, it’s best to set up a reservation list and charge a modest fee of say, $150 a day for residents, $200 for nonresidents and $75 for nonprofits, Farnsworth said. What’s that, a couple bucks a head for the average class reunion?
Given, of course, that a storm doesn’t hit. Then all reservations are off.
The city’s Dan Kelly softball fields also are in demand. The legendary and isolated Four Corners baseball and softball teams from 40 miles west of Fort Pierre, used it last year for a game or two, Farnsworth said. “They loved it.”
And you know Junes. The city’s Native Arboretum Pavilion and Wedding Arbor, along the Missouri River off Izaak Walton Road well east of Griffin Park is a growing concern, with more and more couples wanting to say “I dos” in public ways and means.
“We have seen a lot more demand for the use of the arboretum in the last two years,” Farnsworth said. “We have people calling now to reserve those buildings.”
The demand is for reunions, graduations and weddings, and it’s coming from people, groups and community organizations from miles away, Farnsworth said.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said, “It’s great. I didn’t realize neighboring communities were renting these facilities. I think that’s absolutely wonderful.”
The rental fees will be nice, Farnsworth said. “The reservation fee will help us keep these facilities in good working order.”
But Commissioner Vona Johnson said, “We are not looking at these fees as a revenue source.” It’s more to help pay the costs of the use of the Parks and Rec facilities, she said in a news release after the meeting.
Farnsworth emphasized at the meeting that families can still stroll to a city park and get up a softball or tennis game. But setting up a reservation system for some of the more amenable amenities will spur their use and make it all work better, he said.
