The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field team competed in the Class AA State Track and Field Meet at Woodle Field in Sturgis this past weekend.
As a team, the Govs girls placed 16th with one team point earned. The Govs boys placed 17th with four team points. Sioux Falls Lincoln took home the boys title after earning 93 team points. Brandon Valley and O’Gorman tied for first place in the girls standings after both teams finished with 124 points.
The Govs were led by senior Jessica Lutmer, who placed eighth in the girls 1600 meter run. Sophomore Jack Merkwan placed seventh in the boys 300 meter hurdles. The team of sophomore Caden Thompson, junior Tucker Putzier, junior Josh Strand and junior Hayden Shaffer placed seventh in the boys 1600 meter sprint medley.
The Govs have 16 seniors who have graduated from their rosters. Those seniors are Regan Bollweg, Paul Heth, Blake Jones, Christian LaDeaux, Jacob Larson, Houston Lunde, James Mikkonen, Isaac Polak, Jakob Powell, Nolan Rounds, Josh Rowse, Kenzie Gronlund, Emma Lusk, Jessica Lutmer, Carlee Natvig and Hannah Schochenmaier.
