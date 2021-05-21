Academic All-State Track

Eight Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors were named to the 2021 Academic All-State team on Wednesday. Pictured are: (back row, l to r) Nolan Rounds, Isaac Polak, Houston Lunde, Regan Bollweg and Jacob Larson; (front row, l to r) Hannah Schochenmaier, Kenzie Gronlund and Emma Lusk.

 Greg Starr

Eight Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field athletes were named to the 2021 Academic All-State team on Wednesday.

The athletes who received recognition include Nolan Rounds, Isac Polak, Houston Lunde, Regan Bollweg, Jacob Larson, Hannah Schochenmaier, Kenzie Gronlund and Emma Lusk. In order to qualify for the Academic All-State team, an athlete must be a senior with a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

