Eight Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field athletes were named to the 2021 Academic All-State team on Wednesday.
The athletes who received recognition include Nolan Rounds, Isac Polak, Houston Lunde, Regan Bollweg, Jacob Larson, Hannah Schochenmaier, Kenzie Gronlund and Emma Lusk. In order to qualify for the Academic All-State team, an athlete must be a senior with a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.