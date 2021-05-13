Pierre children now have access to the coronavirus vaccine after the FDA approved Pfizer for people ages 12-15 on Monday.
Avera Health announced it is working in collaboration with local school districts to hold a vaccine clinic for kids 12-18. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration already approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older. Avera requires parental or guardian permission and a signed screening form before vaccinating anyone 12-17 years old.
Avera's clinic will be on May 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Georgia Morse Middle School's cafeteria. Children 12-17 can only receive Pfizer's vaccine. The FDA approved Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines for people 18 and older.
Avera doesn't charge parents or students any out-of-pocket fees to receive the vaccine.
Vaccinations should take less than 30 minutes -- including the mandatory 15-minute observation period.
The Pierre School District also sent the information to parents on Thursday afternoon. The district said students would also receive their appointments for the second Pfizer dose on June 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at GMMS.
Parents can call Avera St. Mary's Hospital at 605-224-3158 for more information.
On Thursday, PSD Superintendent Kelly Glodt told the Capital Journal the district had a plan in place when vaccines first started rolling out to help with a vaccination site, but dose allotments were never high enough to need the added resources.
Glodt also said he wanted to dispel rumors that students could get vaccinated without parental permission or that the district would require vaccinations for students and staff as not accurate.
"We would never require staff or students -- it's a personal choice," he said.
Although children 12-15 can get shots at other Pierre and Fort Pierre locations, Glodt said the school still wanted to help provide a dispencing site.
"We just wanted to make sure it was convenient, and maybe there will be a few more kids," he said. "We're simply working in conjunction with Avera to try to make it convenient for those who do want to get a vaccination."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.