Leaders in the Pierre post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars handed out red "buddy poppies" on Tuesday at the City Commission meeting.
Penny Galinat and Lois Knudson, longtime leaders in the VFW Auxiliary and Ron LeBeau, commander of VFW Charles E. Thorne Post 2036 in Pierre brought poppies as an advance on Veterans Day which will be on a Monday, this year on Nov. 11, when the guns went silent at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 in Europe.
Galinat said she and Knudson and others on Saturday visited veterans at the Fort Meade Veterans Affairs Medical Center in the Black Hills, taking them gifts donated or paid for with money raised by projects such as distributing poppies.
“We spent the afternoon there,” she said, making a point of saying such trips by VFW auxiliary members are possible only because of donations given to the VFW, as she handed out poppies to City Commission members, who in turn handed her and Knudson donations.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding on Tuesday proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 2, as “Buddy Poppy Day,” in Pierre, and urged “all our citizens to wear a poppy” as a symbol of gratitude to the men and women of this country who risked their lives,and to “contribute generously” to the VFW and Disabled American Veterans (DAV)” as a way to “honor the dead.”
“Buddy Poppies” have been a way to raise money for the victims of war since the soldier poet Col. John McCrae, visiting a cemetery of fallen warriors a century ago in Belgium just after the Great War wrote the deathless lines:
“In Flanders Fields the poppies blow,
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky,
The larks, still bravely singing, fly,
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead.. . . “
LeBeau, Galinat and Knudson are carrying on the same tradition 100 years after the Great War, the War to End All Wars, failed to do just that.
Just after the war, the funds raised went to help the people in Europe dealing with the horrible war's aftermath.
Just last week, the national VFW organization announced that some of the donations helped in the effort that recently brought back six artifacts and personal effects of fallen American soldiers in Vietnam.
LeBeau said the VFW Post in Pierre has about 250 members, most of them from the Vietnam War era, and a few from the Korean War, but none still here from World War II. The Post uses the American Legion cabin on the Missouri River at the bottom of Pierre Street for activities and events since the Post sold its brick building on Dakota Avenue several years ago.
“We are planning something for the families of the 152nd of the Army National Guard,” LeBeau told the Capital Journal on Tuesday.
About 70 soldiers from the Guard’s Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held a deployment ceremony July 27 in Riggs High in Pierre.
After several weeks of training in Texas, the unit will be deploying for about nine months to the Middle East about Christmas time; LeBeau said.
“It’s one of the few Guard units that draws soldiers from every corner of the state,” he said. “We want to do something for all the families, especially for the ones in the central part of the state.”
Post members and supporters, helped by the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, recently prepared care packages for the unit at the Legion “cabin.”
“We put together about 25 boxes of goods that can be shipped out,” LeBeau said.
The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce sent members to Pierre to help with the project, he said.
For more information, write LeBeau at P.O. Box 326, Pierre SD 57501; call (605) 280-2518.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.