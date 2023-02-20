Seven South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits officially graduated from Class 68 Friday during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda on Friday, including two destined for Pierre.
Trooper Randall Douvier lived in Kansa before making the decision to call Pierre home. Douvier had a family connection to South Dakota and would vacation in the state.
"Then I thought there might be more than this to a vacation spot," Douvier said.
Douvier said he knew his calling was in law enforcement, but when he looked into a career with the police department, he wasn't sure if that suited him.
Capt. Chad Westover was who got Douvier started with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
"(Westover) explained the whole process to me and what it's like to be a South Dakota state trooper," Douvier said.
Douvier is looking forward to the interactions he will have with the public as a trooper, where he hopes to make unfortunate situations more pleasant.
"Yes, they may be committing a violation or something like that, but I enjoy meeting different people," Douvier said. "And depending on how it goes, you can actually have a good encounter with them, even if you're writing a citation or warning them."
Trooper Jack Richardson moved to Pierre from Arizona last year, where he was a military policeman with the U.S. Marine Corps.
"I definitely love the people in South Dakota," Richardson said. "People are definitely kinder than they are in other places."
As for the state's highway patrol, Richardson had nothing but praise.
"They are the most professional and the most independent in the state. They instill a lot of trust in their troopers," Richardson said. "The training is also the hardest. There's really no excuse to do poorly. I see that and I feel that. I feel more confident than I ever have before in law enforcement, so I really look forward to that."
Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said the process of becoming a trooper takes almost a year from application through graduation.
"This is not an easy process, and they have earned the right to be a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper," Miller said in a news release.
Both Douvier and Richardson will begin their duties as a highway patrol trooper immediately.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.