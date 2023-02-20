Seven South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits officially graduated from Class 68 Friday during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda on Friday, including two destined for Pierre.

Trooper Randall Douvier lived in Kansa before making the decision to call Pierre home. Douvier had a family connection to South Dakota and would vacation in the state.

