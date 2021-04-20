Sheriff Darin Johnson (copy)

Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson is shown here in the court house shortly after being named sheriff by the county commission in early 2019.

 Capital Journal

Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson announced to county commissioners Monday that he will be retiring from his position in the coming months, with a June 30 target date.

"Mr. Johnson has been talking about the possibility for some time," County Manager Kevin Hipple told the Capital Journal on Tuesday.

He added that the process to find Johnson's replacement will begin "as soon as we can get all the pieces put together."

The County Commission voted unanimously to appoint Johnson sheriff in February 2019, a month after predecessor Mike Leidholt retired to become secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Johnson joined the Hughes County Sheriff's Office in May 1997 after spending nearly two years with the Chamberlain Police Department. In a Wednesday interview with the Capital Journal, he said he became interested in a law enforcement career while attending South Dakota State University when he made an acquaintance in the Brookings Police Department.

"The date that I chose (for retirement) didn't become a real reality until several months ago, a few months ago, when my wife and I had a conversation and we decided we should probably make a move to get her closer to her doctors," Johnson said.

Johnson's wife is wheelchair-bound, having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2011.

Johnson said he doesn't have concrete plans for a job when he and his wife move to Tea, a suburb of Sioux Falls, but doesn't plan on returning to law enforcement.

"I think I gave it a pretty good go of 26 years in law enforcement, that seems like a good run to me," Johnson said.

For his Hughes County successor, Johnson advises "a deep breath at first, and know that it's going to seem kind of daunting when you first sit down behind the desk but if you just start tackling issues one at a time it starts falling into place."

"I just appreciate the small-town feel of Pierre, and Pierre will always be a home to me," he said.

Tags

Load comments