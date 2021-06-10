Feeding South Dakota is getting three semi-trailers loaded with over 70 pallets of dry goods, weighing over 120,000 pounds in Rapid City thanks to an assist from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And some of the assistance will make its way to assist people in Pierre.
Groups of volunteers broke down the large pallets of food, and sorted it for pick up for 13 small food pantries in South Dakota and Northwest Nebraska.
Donated goods include shelf-stable food consisting of protein, canned soups, vegetables, fruit and other staples. These items will be distributed to 13 food pantries throughout the local area, including Pierre, Rapid City, Spearfish, Hot Springs, Belle Fourche, Newel, Custer and Chadron.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful for the opportunity to work with Feeding South Dakota as well as many other smaller food pantries, to provide food resources for those who find themselves in need during this challenging time,” donation coordinating member Troy Nesbit said. “Our members and missionaries are excited to extend our opportunities to serve to smaller pantries in the region. We are grateful for the many people who have made it their life’s work to help those in need.”
Nesbit serves as the Rapid City stake president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.