File Photo
Capital Journal file photo

Friday evening at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team won its 4th straight state championship by defeating the Brookings Bobcats by the score of 38-6.

The Welcome Home Ceremony for the now 4-straight time champs will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Riggs Gymnasium.

Full details and photos from the game are in the works.

