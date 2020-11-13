Friday evening at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team won its 4th straight state championship by defeating the Brookings Bobcats by the score of 38-6.
The Welcome Home Ceremony for the now 4-straight time champs will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Riggs Gymnasium.
Full details and photos from the game are in the works.
